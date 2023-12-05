'The Voice': Bias' Electric Johnny Cash Cover Is a 'Dream' for Coach Gwen Stefani

"It's like a dream that you're on my team..."

The Top 12 performers on "The Voice" vied for their chance to make the Top 9 on Monday night's episode, and Team Gwen member Bias took to the stage for an explosive cover of Johnny Cash's "God's Gonna Cut You Down."

The singer, who has earned the nickname of the "country soul preacher," worked with Coach Stefani and mentor Chance the Rapper during rehearsals to perfect his performance. He then took to the stage with his signature confidence and energy, starting the song in a slow and dramatic fashion. He then sped up for the first verse, showcasing his unique voice throughout. Bias took the song up a notch as he neared the chorus and sang the striking line, "He said, 'John, go do my will.'" Bias turned up the drama for the remainder of the performance, and he held out the final note for as long as he could to add to the excitement.

The coaches were incredibly enthusiastic about Bias' performance, and Reba McEntire mentioned her appreciation for the artist.

"Bias, that's the reason I wanted you on my team," said McEntire. "I kept turning for you. I kept politic-ing for you. My gosh, you're good."

Stefani was also over the moon for her team member.

"It's like a dream that you're on my team and that we have this connection," she said.

At that point, McEntire must have made a face or gesture off-camera, as John Legend mentioned that she was "hatin.'"

"You just keep being you," Stefani continued to Bias. "You are the purest person I've ever met. Just keep going."

"The Voice" fans submitted their votes for their favorite artist after Monday night's show. Three artists will be eliminated and the Top 9 will be revealed Tuesday night on NBC.