Song Premiere: The Texas Gentlemen's Country Lullaby 'Sing Me to Sleep'

After sharing the stage with legends such as George Strait, Kris Kristofferson, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Terry Allen, The Texas Gentlemen have earned a reputation as one of the most sought-after backing bands around. But since the release of their 2018 debut TX Jelly, the band has been equally respected for their own recordings. Now, the Lone Star State-based five-piece is gearing up to release their sophomore record Floor It!!! (out July 17 via New West). The bandmembers, who've drawn comparisons to The Band, Grateful Dead, Little Feat and Muscle Shoals studio musicians the Swampers, recorded a portion of the album at the historic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals.

"Sing Me to Sleep", the latest release from Floor It!!!, is a swooning country lullaby that comes alive with flourishes of a honky tonk piano and horns.

Bandmember Nik Lee says the song was partially inpired by the 1987 buddy comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles, starring Steve Martin and John Candy.

"The song's second verse was inspired by watching Planes, Trains and Automobiles. I get inspiration from many things like life experiences, movies, artwork or the way the morning sun crashes into a hangover," Lee tells Wide Open Country. "Then you're wishing your girl would sing you back to sleep."

Floor It!!!, produced by Matt Pence (Jason Isbell, John Moreland), is available for pre-order now.

Now Watch: Songs Every Tanya Tucker Fan Knows By Heart