See the Trailer for New Guy Clark Documentary 'Without Getting Killed or Caught'

The Guy Clark documentary Without Getting Killed or Caught will premiere at SXSW 2020. The 95-minute film focuses the legendary singer-songwriter, his relationship with wife, singer-songwriter and artist Susanna Clark, and friendship with fellow iconic songwriter Townes Van Zandt.

The film is narrated by Sissy Spacek and features appearances by Vince Gill, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Jeff Walker, Steve Earle, Terry Allen, Jo Harvey Allen and more.

"Texans really love their heroes," Rodney Crowell says in the film's trailer. "And Guy was a true blue Texas hero."

The documentary is directed by Tamara Saviano, who wrote the 2016 Clark biography of the same name, and Paul Whitfield.

Clark was born in Texas in 1941. The legendary artist was a mentor to young singer-songwriters such as Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell and more.

His 1975 debut album Old No. 1 featured classics such as "Rita Ballou," "That Old Time Feeling," "Desperadoes Waiting For a Train," "Instant Coffee Blues" and "L.A. Freeway." The following year he released Texas Cookin', which featured "Anyhow, I Love You." He'd go on to release multiple classic albums throughout his lengthy career, including 1995's Dublin Blues and 1999's Cold Dog Soup. Clark's final studio album, My Favorite Picture of You, was released in 2013.

Susanna Clark was a talented painter whose work appeared on album covers such as Willie Nelson's Stardust, Emmylou Harris' Quarter Moon in a Ten Cent Town and Nanci Griffith's The Dustbowl Symphony. She was also a songwriter, co-writing "Easy From Now On" with Carlene Carter and several songs recorded by Jerry Jeff Walker.

Townes Van Zandt was close friends with both Guy and Susanna Clark and lived with the couple for a while in Nashville.

The documentary explores the dynamic between Van Zandt and the couple.

"It was a mythical love story," Clark says in the film. "You had to be there to get it."

