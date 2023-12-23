The Surprising Reason the Iconic 'Home Alone' Grocery Scene is Going Viral

The viral resurgence of an iconic grocery-shopping scene from the classic movie "Home Alone" is making waves — and the underlying reason is raising eyebrows.

This classic Christmas movie features young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) embarking on a solo shopping adventure, purchasing everyday items that now seem astoundingly budget-friendly in today's economic climate. Kevin's 1990 shopping spree, which includes staples like milk, plastic wrap, a frozen turkey dinner, dryer sheets, bread, toilet paper, macaroni and cheese, plastic Army figurines, laundry detergent, and orange juice, rang in at a meager $19.83. However, a TikTok video by Geoffrey Lyons has reignited interest in this scene by comparing its prices to those of today, revealing a staggering price disparity that has captured the fascination of viewers.

The total for those same items in 2023? A whopping $68.99 — an increase of nearly 250 percent.

What makes this resurgence surprising is not just the glaring price difference but the wave of nostalgia it has unleashed for a time when groceries were considerably more affordable. As one viewer aptly put it, "It's just nuts how much it's changed."

While living costs have soared over the past three decades, incomes have not necessarily kept pace. This has generated a sense of financial strain for many households. The video struck a chord with viewers, sparking discussions about the increasing cost of essentials and its impact on family budgets.

Moreover, this viral moment has underscored the vital role of supporting food pantries and community organizations. The rising cost of groceries has left many struggling to make ends meet. With more and more families seeking assistance, there is an urgency for even basic items like cereal or crackers. If you can spare anything at all, a donation to your local food pantry would make a world of difference.

To find out how you can help your community, visit Feeding America for more information.