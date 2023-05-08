Taylor Swift's final show of her three-night stand of The Eras Tour at Nashville's Nissan Stadium ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday, May 7. Following an extended delay thanks to storms impacting Music City, Swift took the stage around 10 p.m. Nashville time to perform for her loyal fans. The show began as expected, but, according to Variety, the rain began coming down towards the end of her set while she was performing her tune, "Delicate." Instead of heading for backstage, though, Swift declared that the concert was "officially a rain show," and she powered through.

As she continued performing, Swift reportedly went through the Red portion of the show, during which she plays popular songs from the Red album era, and it was then that she humorously commented on the significance of the night.

"This is something we're all doing together," she said, according to Variety. "It's like such a bonding experience. We're all gonna leave here tonight looking like we just went through five car washes... People will be like, 'Where were you? Several wars?' And you're like, 'No, I just went to the Eras Tour. It's fine.'"

She then played the "surprise songs" portion of the show, during which she treated fans to an acoustic performance of "Would've, Could've, Should've" with Aaron Dessner of The National. She show finally concluded close to 2 a.m.

The storm delay and subsequent pouring rain during the show certainly made for some great memories and, most likely, bonding moments between fans and with Swift as a whole. It also made for breathtaking photos from the night, showing Swift reveling in the moment regardless of the weather. See a few of the best photos from The Eras Tour, night three in Nashville, below.