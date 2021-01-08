Anyone else celebrating Valentine's Day alone? Yeah, me too! There's nothing wrong with that. You really have to keep your standards high these days. In fact, I don't trust many men. The only men I trust are Jack, Jim, and Jose. And no, that's not my dad's, grandpa's, and neighbor's names. Of course, Jack, Jim, and Jose are referring to our favorite liquor brands.

This T-shirt is perfect for Valentine's Day! Forget putting on your best dress for a dinner date, this T-shirt and a pair of your comfiest leggings will do. You can find the graphic tee on Amazon. There are various styles available, ranging from pullovers, crewnecks, hoodies, and more unisex options. Add this to your Amazon wishlist today! They should ship in a few business days from the United States, meaning they'll get here just in time for the special holiday.

Funny The Only Men I Trust Shirts