The Chicks Announce Summer 2022 Tour

The Chicks are officially planning to hit the road on a 2022 summer tour. The country trio comprised of sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, along with lead singer Natalie Maines, have announced a 27 city tour that will run June through August.

This is the first tour from The Chicks after releasing their 2020 album Gaslighter, their first in 14 years. The album was released in the early days of the COVID pandemic which postponed their plans to perform their new songs live for their fans. Despite not getting to tour in 2020, the trio did change their name from The Dixie Chicks to The Chicks, dropping the 'dixie' as a response to the increasing conversations about racial injustice.

"While we were recording the 'Gaslighter' album, I was constantly picturing performing all of those songs on tour," Martie Maguire said in a statement to AP News. "The ultimate payoff is always the live show for us."

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will be joining The Chicks on tour as well as indie rocker Jenny Lewis, known for Rilo Kiley and The Postal Service, who will join for six shows. Tickets for the new tour go on sale Friday, March 4.

The Chicks' Summer 2022 Tour Dates:

June 14 -- St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 15 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 19 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 21 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 22 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 24 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 27 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 29 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 30 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 2 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 5 -- Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 6 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

July 8 -- Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

July 9 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 12 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 14 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 16 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 25 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

July 26 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

July 29 -- Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 30 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 -- Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 -- Boise, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 13 -- George, Wa. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

