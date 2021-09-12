10 of the Best Country Songs About Grandpas

I'll tell you something that should probably be obvious, but no one is more respected in my family than my grandpa, though God knows he'd never admit that (neither would my grandmom, grandpa told me so). American country musicians never miss an opportunity to pay their respects to their forbearers.

Fall in love with these 10 songs for grandpas, written by your favorite singer-songwriters. They all paint a nostalgic picture of the singer's grandpa.

10. "Grandpa," Justin Moore

Moore's "Grandpa" is pretty standard grandpa song; he idolizes his grandfather while singing about what he taught him and the stories he told him.

9. "He Walked on Water," Randy Travis

A No. 2 hit for Randy Travis in 1990, "He Walked on Water" was a pop success, even if it wasn't a critical success. The song manages to capture the innocent eyes with which a grandson sees his grandfather.

8. "Barbed Wire Halo," Aaron Watson

Aaron Watson wrote this song about four different men in his life that played the role of his grandfather: Grandad, Paw-Paw, John Pop and Mr. Pete. With samples from "Amazing Grace" and "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot," this song is deeply founded in its religious roots. Watson also may or may not owe credit to Travis' "He Walked on Water."

7. "Granddaddy's Song," Kyle Bennett Band

The Kyle Bennett Band digs even further back with this tribute to his moonshine-running, horse-breaking great-grandfather. The song also offers possibly the best piece of advice that a great-grandfather ever gave his great-grandson: "Go raise some hell."

6. "Hero," Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson credits his grandfather as the person who taught him to play and love country music. His "Pawpaw", Lawrence Fraley, is also the voice that opens Metamodern Sounds in Country Music. In "Hero," a track from High Top Mountain, Simpson pays tribute to his grandfather's influence and guiding light.

5. "Love, Me," Collin Raye

Another favorite tune about Grandpa comes from '90s country star Collin Raye.

4. "Grandaddy's Gun," Rhett Akins & Dallas Davidson

"Grandaddy's Gun" has since been covered by Blake Shelton and Aaron Lewis. The original version off country hit-makers Akins, Davidson and Bobby Pinson's lifestyle album, The Bone Collector, is the most genuine.

3. "Grandpa Told Me So," Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney's "Grandpa Told Me So" is a sweet ode to a grandpa's wisdom.

2. "In Color," Jamey Johnson

Johnson's crackling baritone is the perfect vehicle for this song's retrospective. As they look at old photographs of his grandfather's life, Johnson's voice suggests his grandfather's nostalgia without ever having to say it. "In Color" won song of the year in both 2008 and 2009, at the AMC Awards and the CMA Awards, respectively.

1. "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)," The Judds

The Judds' Grammy-winning 1986 hit, penned by Jamie O'Hara, is perhaps the most moving and enduring country songs about grandpas.

Honorable mention country songs about grandpa: countrified comedy song "I'm My Own Grandpa" and Cody Johnson's "The Grandpa Song."

