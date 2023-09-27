50 Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas (That Aren't Pumpkin Pie) To Steal the Spotlight During Your Holiday Feast

Thanksgiving gives us an excuse to indulge our sweet tooth more than any other time of the year. With classic pie flavors like apple, pumpkin, and pecan, Thanksgiving is a day to say yes to everything. While no one ever claimed to be sick of pie, it might also be time to try other unique Thanksgiving dessert recipes. Thanksgiving is an ideal mid-autumn holiday when you can enjoy both fall and winter desserts.

Get inspired by 50 creative Thanksgiving dessert recipes to wow those sitting at the dinner table. From cakes and cookies to cheesecake and (yes) delicious fall pies, you'll discover unforgettable recipes you might not have considered. Whether expecting guests in the double digits or hosting an intimate Thanksgiving dinner, you'll please everyone with these original desserts.

In addition to traditional fall flavors, these recipes include other amazing autumn ingredients. From pear and cranberry to caramel, gingerbread, and butternut squash, you'll find tons of new recipes to get you started. There are even a few unorthodox surprises, like a caramel apple pie milkshake, turkey cupcakes, and pecan pie truffles.

Get ready for tasty Thanksgiving dessert recipes that give new meaning to feeling thankful this holiday season.