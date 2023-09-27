50 Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas (That Aren't Pumpkin Pie) To Steal the Spotlight During Your Holiday Feast

Thanksgiving gives us an excuse to indulge our sweet tooth more than any other time of the year. With classic pie flavors like apple, pumpkin, and pecan, Thanksgiving is a day to say yes to everything. While no one ever claimed to be sick of pie, it might also be time to try other unique Thanksgiving dessert recipes. Thanksgiving is an ideal mid-autumn holiday when you can enjoy both fall and winter desserts.
Get inspired by 50 creative Thanksgiving dessert recipes to wow those sitting at the dinner table. From cakes and cookies to cheesecake and (yes) delicious fall pies, you'll discover unforgettable recipes you might not have considered. Whether expecting guests in the double digits or hosting an intimate Thanksgiving dinner, you'll please everyone with these original desserts.
In addition to traditional fall flavors, these recipes include other amazing autumn ingredients. From pear and cranberry to caramel, gingerbread, and butternut squash, you'll find tons of new recipes to get you started. There are even a few unorthodox surprises, like a caramel apple pie milkshake, turkey cupcakes, and pecan pie truffles.
Get ready for tasty Thanksgiving dessert recipes that give new meaning to feeling thankful this holiday season.
Old-Fashioned Apple Crisp
Give fall apples new life with this old-fashioned apple crisp recipe. It uses most of the same ingredients as an apple pie but amps things up with delicious oats. The recipe comes together quickly and can be reheated once Thanksgiving guests are ready for dessert.
Cranberry Pie
After trying this Cranberry pie for the first time, you might decide to swap out apples for cranberries every Thanksgiving. Their tart flavor makes cranberries fall's other favorite fruit, while the walnut streusel topping will be sure to please. The pie offers something familiar, yet new and refreshing at the same time.
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Though Thanksgiving and cheesecake aren't typically friends, they need to be. The autumnal flavors of caramel and apple go beautifully with this creamiest of cheesecakes. It uses cinnamon graham crackers for the crust and store-bought caramels for an easy bake. The cheesecake can rest overnight, so all you need to do on Thanksgiving is enjoy it.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Let's face it — we all go nuts for everything pumpkin from the start of fall through the Thanksgiving holiday. This pumpkin dump cake is the perfect example of simple and delicious. Just layer the pumpkin puree mix on the bottom of the cake pan and top with a spiced cake box mix. Don't worry — you can tell your guests you spent hours making it.
Sweet Potato Pudding
Sweet potato usually shows up in a pie when used in Thanksgiving dessert recipes. There are other options to try, though. This pudding recipe uses canned sweet potatoes so you're not peeling them for what seems like an eternity. The collection of autumn spices makes this luxurious confection a brand new way to appreciate sweet potato in dessert form.
Pear Cobbler
There's an apple cobbler and a peach cobbler, so why shouldn't there be a pear cobbler this Thanksgiving? Pears are one of fall's forgotten fruits that taste amazing in desserts. It's a breeze to make and offers guests a more delicate flavor to enjoy after filling up on turkey and stuffing.
Salted Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake
For some of us, no holiday dessert is as comforting as a tall, creamy milkshake. This milkshake recipe uses the fall-friendly flavors of caramel apple pie as its focus. Caramel sauce is drizzled on the inside of the glass, while the milkshake is topped with a mini apple pie. The end result is a Thanksgiving showstopper indeed.
Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls
There's nothing better than waking up your Thanksgiving houseguests with a fresh batch of cinnamon rolls. Why stop there, when you can easily adjust the recipe to include pumpkin spice in each bite? The rolls are prepared the night before, so all that's left is to wake up and bake them in the oven.
Chocolate Pumpkin Fudge
Fudge is a decadent treat that's well-loved by both adults and kids. With both pumpkin and chocolate layers, your next Thanksgiving won't leave chocolate off the menu. It uses pumpkin puree, white chocolate, and condensed milk to achieve fudgy perfection every time.
Texas Pecan Pie
A Thanksgiving dessert table wouldn't be the same without pecan pie. If you love this candy-like dessert but crave something different, try making a Texas-style pecan pie. It may seem similar, but the end result is bigger, grander, and more gooey all around. Why? Because everything's bigger in Texas.
Apple Turnovers
These classic crispy apple turnovers are the perfect addition to Thanksgiving Day. They use store-bought puff pastry and can be prepared in about 10 minutes. Once they come out of the oven golden brown, just serve them with a dollop of whipped cream for instant joy.
Turkey Cupcakes
Kids love taking part in autumn baking, which is why these adorable turkey cupcakes will get them going "gobble gobble." They'll be thrilled about the rich chocolate cupcakes and line up to help decorate them. The turkey look is easy to achieve with candy corn, Reese's Pieces, and gummy worms for that perfect turkey neck wattle.
Pumpkin Mascarpone Pie
You may have never considered adding mascarpone cheese to pumpkin pie, but it's definitely time to. The simple one-ingredient addition turns any spiced pumpkin pie into something lighter and tastier. There's also mascarpone whipped cream to top this splendid creation and keep guests coming back for more.
Pecan Pie Ice Cream
It's so much fun to take your favorite Thanksgiving pie flavors and turn them into something new. Pecan pie ice cream is that very something you've been waiting to try. The warm toasted flavor of pecans is enlivened with brown sugar, molasses, and bourbon. The best part is that you can top your pecan pie with a scoop of this ice cream for a pecan overload.
Caramel Apples
For some reason, we seem to forget all about caramel apples after Halloween is over. Let's face it — caramel and apples go just as well with Thanksgiving as its more spooky predecessor. Kids will love helping dip the apples in luxurious caramel made from store-bought candies. Toppings are an opportunity to go mad with fall flavors and not look back.
Cranberry Apple Tart
This elegant cranberry apple tart is a mouthwatering celebration of fall fruits. It swaps out pie for tart but gives the option of a store-bought crust and is pretty straightforward otherwise. The delicate combination of apples and cranberries may make this tart recipe a family favorite.
Pecan Pie Bars
We seem to love transforming any cookie, brownie, or pie into bars these days. It turns out, pecan pie bars are one of the most natural ways to transition pie into bars. With similar ingredients and a par-baked crust, you'll end up with portioned bars as good as or better than traditional pecan pie.
Gingerbread Bundt Cake
This season, don't wait until December to start enjoying gingerbread for dessert. A nice change from typical Thanksgiving dessert recipes can be found with this rich, but not-too-sweet gingerbread bundt cake. The cake is topped with ginger-spiced rum glaze, in case you need another reason to make it.
Pumpkin Bread
If you thought pumpkin bread was a thing of the past, you're mistaken! This super-moist pumpkin bread has everything you love about fall and pumpkin. There's pumpkin spice, a touch of orange juice to keep it fluffy, and the option of chocolate chips for extra flavor.
Apple Coffee Cake With Brown Sugar-Cinnamon Streusel
If Thanksgiving teaches us anything, it's that coffee cake isn't just for breakfast. Why not combine autumn apple flavors with the comfort of coffee cake all in one dessert? The addition of brown sugar-cinnamon streusel may be the reason you start baking this coffee cake yearly (or weekly).
Maple Pecan Monkey Bread
The gooey deliciousness of monkey bread is a hit with Thanksgiving guests no matter what flavors you use. This monkey bread focuses on fall ingredients like maple and pecan to get things going. Think you don't have time to make it this year? Using store-bought biscuit dough saves tons of time in the kitchen so you and yours can simply pull it apart (politely).
Pumpkin Spice Mousse
When you introduce pumpkin spice mousse to the Thanksgiving dessert table, you'll feel the anticipation. This recipe uses common ingredients like sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese for a silky smooth finish. Top with whipped cream and ginger cookies for additional crunch.
Cranberry Swirl Cheesecake
If you're short on new ideas for Thanksgiving dessert recipes this year, cheesecake can always save the day. This cheesecake recipe is elevated with an extra-tart swirl of cranberry to set the mood. A gingersnap crust makes it easy to create, along with the extra cranberry sauce you're sure to have on hand.
Molten Chocolate Cake
Among a sea of pumpkins, apples, and pecans, sometimes you still want chocolate on Thanksgiving. Surprise your holiday guests by serving them their very own scrumptious chocolate cake. Their second surprise comes in the form of chocolate lava pouring out once their fork breaks it open.
World's Best Fruit Cake
Don't stop reading when you see the words "fruit cake," because it's gotten a bad rap over the years. This fruit cake recipe uses dried fruits with stunning flavor, from raisins and cherries to figs and apricots. The fact that they're soaked in rum for 24 hours only adds to this positively surprising take on an old classic.
Butternut Squash Pie
After you try this mouthwatering butternut squash pie, you may take a break from pumpkin pie. Roasting the butternut squash adds so much depth of flavor to this fall dessert. It otherwise comes together in much the same way as a pumpkin pie with a whole new meaning.
Butter Pecan Cookies
We save cookie baking for Christmas, but there's no reason butter pecan cookies can't grace your table this Thanksgiving. If you made a pecan pie in cookie form, this would be it. They use brown butter which helps bring out the flavor of pecans in a wonderful way. Send guests home with their own Turkey Day cookie gift bag and watch them come back very soon.
Pumpkin Spice Biscotti
Care to be daring this Thanksgiving? Then break out the pumpkin spice biscotti, so not one dessert remains without pumpkin to make it better. Pumpkin spice, pecans, and white chocolate drizzled on top make these crunchy creations a welcome addition to any dessert menu.
Carrot Cake Cookies
When adding cookies to your Thanksgiving dessert menu, these carrot cake cookies will definitely stand out. And they happen to be vegan, so you'll have an excuse to indulge! Almond flour and oat flour pair perfectly with the grated carrots and maple syrup for cookies that are irresistible.
Pecan Pie Cupcakes
For those of us who prefer cake to pie, these pecan pie cupcakes bring together two classic ideas in one. The brown sugar cupcakes are filled with gooey pecan pie filling that's also added to the buttercream frosting on top. They pack a lot of punch, so their size will still satisfy guests.
Apple Crumble Muffins
When you need to enjoy desserts on Thanksgiving from morning to night, apple crumble muffins can contribute. They won't take long to make and can be frozen for up to a month. The muffins come with the promise of so much brown sugar streusel, that you might forget about anything else.
Butterscotch Custards
One flavor we all adore that gets left behind amid fall's pumpkin craze is butterscotch. It's rich, decadent, and loaded with comfort. These buttery custards use the flavor of butterscotch, along with brown sugar and whiskey to get your attention. They're so airy and light they might actually feel refreshing after a heavy Thanksgiving dinner
Cranberry Sauce Oat Bars
One thing you'd agree with is that there's no shortage of cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving. This recipe for cranberry sauce oat bars tastes like a fruit crisp in bar form, making it easier to serve (and save). The crumb crust, fruit layer, and oat crumble give a whole new purpose to cranberry sauce.
Pecan Pie Brownies
Kids and adults alike will get in line when they hear you've combined two great forces: pecan pie and brownies. This recipe is about convenience by using a box brownie mix and a pecan pie topping with just a few ingredients. The unthinkable combination will make you wonder why you didn't try it until now.
35. Brandied Pears
When you're in the mood for Thanksgiving but it's only October, you can still prepare these brandied pears to get the edge on holiday desserts. Five simple ingredients — pears, brandy, cinnamon, lemon, and sugar — are all you need. Remove the pears from their jars on Thanksgiving and serve over cake or with cream for a sophisticated take on dessert.
Sweet Potato Pie Trifle
Isn't it about time you discovered what the British have known for over a century? The unforgettable treat that is trifle can make its first appearance on your Thanksgiving table. This over-the-top (literally) trifle uses decadent flavors and Thanksgiving favorites to wow everyone. There's sweet potato puree, maple whipped cream, butter pecan gelato, and caramel to boot.
Snickerdoodle Cake
Thanksgiving may be the ideal time to debut the newest way to make Snickerdoodles — as a cake. The recipe is similar to the Snickerdoodle cookie and produces a moist and fluffy snack cake in the process.
Slow Cooker Sticky Toffee Pudding
Sticky toffee pudding is as unctuous as holiday desserts come but is known to be tricky when made traditionally. Luckily, this recipe lets a slow cooker do all the work, leaving you with time to prepare your Thanksgiving table. The no-fail method allows loved ones to think you spent hours making this extra special treat.
Brown Butter Pound Cake
You can't go wrong with this straightforward pound cake recipe that turns it up a notch. It boasts only six ingredients total that come alive with the rich nutty flavor of brown butter. The recipe makes it easy to brown the butter without blackening it so the cake can be enjoyed both day and night.
Cranberry Nut Cookies
Just when you thought you knew every way to add cranberry into Thanksgiving dessert recipes, cranberry nut cookies appeared. Whether you have cranberries leftover from making cranberry sauce or have some frozen, they'll taste delicious as in the cookies. The texture of both ground and chopped walnuts produce cookies made for autumn.
Maple Walnut Blondies
A surefire way to get people to the dinner table after being stuffed at Thanksgiving dinner is with blondies. Few flavor combinations go together better than maple and walnut. Maple syrup is the not-so-secret ingredient that makes these possibly the best blondies you've ever had.
Baked Pumpkin Donuts with Maple Cinnamon Glaze
Don't let the lure of apple cider donuts keep you from trying other flavors this Thanksgiving season. Did you know you can create your own pumpkin donuts with the sweetest maple cinnamon glaze at home? That's because these donuts are baked instead of fried, avoiding a big mess and saving lots of time.
Louisiana Crunch Cake
Add a touch of the south to Thanksgiving this year with a traditional Louisiana crunch cake. Like other favorites, it boasts rich cake flavor and nuttiness, with the refreshing addition of coconut to shake things up. It being from the south, there's plenty of this famous cake to go around.
Pear and Hazelnut Frangipane Tart
It's time pears got the respect they deserve among Thanksgiving dessert recipes. After all, they're plentiful in fall and are made to be nestled inside this pear and hazelnut frangipane tart. If using a pre-made tart shell, all you'll need is to prepare the pears and make the frangipane almond filling.
Beet and Ginger Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting
If you're looking for something different, this beet and ginger cake with cream cheese frosting is waiting to please. It resembles a gingerbread cake and is made with candied ginger and the earthy sweetness of beets. The cream cheese frosting adds a satiny smooth finish to a cake you'll truly be proud of.
Pumpkin Spice Crumb Cake
Thanksgiving morning (or evening) is the best time to enjoy a slice of crumb cake. When it's pumpkin crumb cake, you'll really be in for a treat. The addition of fresh ginger and pumpkin puree keeps things spicy, while the mound of spiced streusel won't disappoint either.
Cardamom Spiced Orange Olive Oil Cake
Not all fall cakes have to be pumpkin spice. The spiced element in this orange olive oil cake comes from cardamom, one of the most unique baking spices. Exchanging the butter for olive oil is easy, while Greek yogurt keeps this cake super moist from top to bottom.
Cranberry Custard Pie
Custard pies use basic ingredients like coconut and chocolate to achieve unforgettable flavors in each bite. This Thanksgiving-ready pie introduces custard to the tartness of cranberries with terrific results. Most of the time spent making this pie is in the baking, so you can attend to other Thanksgiving preparations.
Pecan Pie Truffles
Who says truffles can only be enjoyed for Christmas? This adventurous recipe takes the pecan pie tradition and inserts it into a decadent chocolate truffle. They can be made ahead of time with toasted pecans and kept in the freezer until dessert.
Raisin-Studded Apple Bread Pudding
When you crave bread pudding, but aren't sure how to make it Thanksgiving ready, this recipe will save the day. It's the equivalent of a dump cake in that most of the ingredients are added all at once. Toasting day-old bread and then using the classic apple and raisin combo make this bread pudding one of the best.