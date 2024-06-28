Tennis Star Genie Bouchard Explains Why She Posts Smoldering Pics Online

Genie Bouchard may be a star tennis player, but she's also exploring her career as a model. At 30 years old, Bouchard said modeling stops her from feeling boxed in. Similar to Paige Spiranac, Bouchard has been known to share some smoldering photos on her social media accounts.

So far, the tennis star has amassed more than two million followers on Instagram. She said that she enjoys modeling because it allows her to be in magazines and to explore fashion.

"Why keep myself in a box? Why not try to become bigger, or better, or transcend tennis, or explore other fields?," she said in an interview with YouTuber Valeria Lipovetsky. "Tennis is the only thing I know, but it can't be the only thing I'll ever do in my life. So I found it very interesting to be in the magazines or do fashion stuff and see that I really enjoyed these things as well."

As a whole, Bouchard believes her tennis and modeling careers are intertwined. In fact, she said that tennis gave her enough sex appeal to pursue modeling properly. She highlighted the uniform that she wears with the sport.

Genie Bouchard Talks Modeling

"Tennis, first of all, is a great sport for that sex appeal side," Bouchard said. "We're wearing short skirts, we're wearing tank tops. It's fun to turn on the TV and watch that. Right away I was able to get great marketing deals off the court. Being asked to be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition a few times.

She also added, "Exploring that path was definitely on my to-do list. It's definitely part of who I am because I think it's great."

Likewise, by pursuing both, she's able to expand he reach as an icon and get better deals. It's really a win-win situation for the athlete. So if you're seeing smoking photos on her Instagram page, there's a calculated reason for them.

She said, "[It's] just increasing my fan base, my audience, which in turn helps me get better brand deals, better endorsements. Not just in a personal way for me, 'OK I can actually make more money out of this', but in a general sense, 'OK we have someone who is maybe a casual fan who is going to come to the Miami Open to watch me play.'"

She continued, "That's good for tennis in general, for female tennis, for women's sports, that's good for everything."