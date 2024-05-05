Paige Spiranac's Dress At Kentucky Derby Had Fans Feeling A Certain Way: See Photo

Paige Spiranac certainly knows how to turn heads, and the Kentucky Derby was no exception. While the horses may have been the main event, Spiranac drew all the eyes. She wore a bombshell dress that showed off her slender figure and a whole lot more.

Spiranac's dress was pink and floral and embraced the springtime event in style. As is tradition, she also wore a peach color hat as well. She cheekily asked her followers, "Who Should I put my money on?"

Who should I put my money on? #KentuckyDerby150 pic.twitter.com/pwojs9Vrmt — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 4, 2024

Fans responded with their own thoughts. Some let their minds definitely wander in the gutter. On person wrote, "My bet is that those dress straps don't survive the afternoon." Another simply responded, "Lovely hat!"

Yet another wrote, "Absolutely Stunning." Still another suggested a cheeky bet. They wrote, "Is that dress hitting the floor a betting option?. LoL."

Paige Spiranac Dresses For Kentucky Derby

Meanwhile, Spiranac isn't the only dress that impressed at the function. Fox News host Janice Dean impressed many of her fans with a pink floral dress as well. Many called it the best of the show. One person wrote, "Beautiful lady, beautiful dress, beautiful hat!! Have fun!!"

Another one wrote, "The hat and dress are beautiful! Great pic! Can't wait for the derby and a mint julep!" One viewer said that Dean just continues to impress audiences, writing, "Every year you look more gorgeous than the last year!" So I have to ask? Who do you think had a better attire for the Kentucky Derby?

Either way, they both clearly had fun. If you're wondering about those extravagant hats. Well, according to the Kentucky Derby's promo website, it's all about making a statement. The website reads, "The extravagant hats became popular in the 1960's, when social and fashion norms became less strict. One of the original founders of the Louisville Jockey Club and builders of Churchill Downs, Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr., envisioned the Kentucky Derby to be an event of the upper class. This meant attendees had to wear extravagant outfits, and fashion quickly became a staple of the event. Although attire is not as formal as it once was, the tradition of wearing flamboyant hats is as prevalent as ever."