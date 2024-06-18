Taylor Swift's Ex, Joe Alwyn, Finally Breaks His Silence About Their Split: "That Is A Hard Thing To Navigate"

With everything going so well between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, this new Joe Alwyn wrinkle seems awfully interesting. Alwyn recently spoke to The Times, providing clarification on details the public obsessed over regarding his ill-fated 2023 breakup with Swift. He spoke about their split at length, even going as far as to answer whether he remains in contact with the megastar.

On Swift's latest The Tortured Poets Department album, fans couldn't help but wonder if the song "So Long, London" was directly alluding to Alwyn. The actor had a tempered response when the topic came up.

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can [empathize] and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in."

Alwyn lamented the fact that in addition to the breakup, the entire world wouldn't stop speculating on the split.

"So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space. Tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition," Alwyn commented. "And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that."

Joe Alwyn Tells All About His Split With Eras Tour Superstar, Taylor Swift

Finally, Alwyn addressed whether he kept in contact with Swift.

"I'm sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship... Why I wouldn't want to just open the door to things like that right now."

Which is more than fair considering Swift is dating an NFL Super Bowl winner. Plus, maybe Alwyn simply wants peace. His life was dissected and jostled around by the general public and ardent Swift fans alike. You have to remember: they broke up last year. I imagine there's likely still a lot to navigate mentally and emotionally. Especially since they were dating for nearly seven years!