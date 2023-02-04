Shake Off Your Ex With This Taylor Swift-Themed 'Break-Up Bar'

When it comes to break-up anthems, we already know Taylor Swift is the queen. So if you've been jilted this Valentine's Day, what better way to try and get over your ex than by hanging out and grabbing drinks at a Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar?

This month, you can head over to Chicago, Illinois to attend Bucket Listers' Bad Blood: A Taylor-themed Heartbreak Bar.

This event, helmed by the Bucket Listers organization, has anything a Swiftie could want out of a themed bar and then some.

"Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you're never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you," the pop-up bar description reads.

For those who plan to imbibe, there are a wide variety of Taylor-centric cocktails on offer for Swifties to sample. Each is based on a song or lyric Swift has come up with, or her own personal tastes when it comes to cocktails.

Take "Lavender Haze", which is described as a "floral blueberry daquiri" that you'll feel "creeping up on you!". You could also order the "Lover's Flame," which is a "mezcal marg fusion" of 400 Conejos mezcal, mango puree, lime, Naranja orange liqueur and Firewater bitters. There are 14 different and unique drinks to choose from, so you'll be far from bored when visiting.

But that's not all. The pop-up bar also promises karaoke, photo opportunities, on-site tarot card readings, and the Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails that'll reward you with the drink of your choice.

If you're in the area from February 3 through February 26, you can book a 90-minute time slot at the bar for just $22 apiece. You get a welcome-themed cocktail with each admission, so you won't be out too much cash and heartbroken if you decide to make it out.

Of course, as the event page reminds us, Tay herself won't be there, but hey, at least you'll be feeling better soon with your besties.

