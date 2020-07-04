10 Best Country Breakup Songs

Going through a breakup? There's a country music song for that. In fact, there are country songs for every stage of your breakup (no love songs on this list). Whether you need a Garth Brooks party anthem to kick off a crazy night out with your friends to forget about your recent breakup, some positivity from a Rascal Flatts song to move on, or a ball-busting boss ballad from Lady Antebellum or the Dixie Chicks to remind you that your ex is tool who doesn't deserve you, here are the top 10 country breakup songs. (Just don't actually pull a Carrie Underwood and murder your ex... she's pretty into that for some reason.)

So crank some Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, or Faith Hill and (figuratively) kiss your ex goodbye.

10. "All My Friends Say" - Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan's "All My Friends Say" is the ultimate way to kick off this list. After a breakup you need good friends and a night out to be the "rock star, party hard, gettin' over you kid" that you are.

9. "Somewhere In My Car" - Keith Urban

"Somewhere In My Car" takes you to the honest moments after a breakup. No matter how a relationship ends, it's natural to miss the good times. In this song, Keith Urban takes it back to one of his favorite memories in his car as he's driving home alone and realizes it's really over.

8. "You Get Used to Somebody" - Tim McGraw

Sometimes you truly don't know what you have until it's gone, as the saying goes. In Tim McGraw's song "You Get Used to Somebody," he lets his significant other go without realizing how much he would miss the simple moments he was used to in their relationship. After leaving her, he's got his "freedom and so much more."

7. "Best Days of Your Life" - Kellie Pickler

In Kellie Pickler's top country song "Best Days of Your Life," Pickler teams up with Taylor Swift to represent the importance of your best girlfriends after a breakup. With Swift's harmonies, Pickler reminds her ex that he's already had the best days of his life.

6. "She Wouldn't Be Gone" - Blake Shelton

After some relationships, you may feel regret if you were blindsided by your ex. In this song, Blake Shelton goes through every memory, analyzing what he could have done differently. He realizes "she wouldn't be gone" if he would have treated her better.

5. "Mama's Broken Heart" - Miranda Lambert

When your heart is broken, it seems as if no one understands. In this song, Lambert's mom encourages her to keep herself together and act like a lady but her mama just doesn't sympathize because it isn't her broken heart. We've all been there - advice to just "get over it" doesn't truly help you through a breakup at all.

4. "How Am I Doin'" - Dierks Bentley

Staying in contact with an ex after a breakup isn't the easiest thing in the world. In Dierks' upbeat song "How Am I Doin'," his ex-girlfriend calls and asks how he's doing. Throughout the song, he proves he's happier without her as he sings about going out with friends and dancing with other women. In the end, he turns the question around on his ex, asking how she's doin' now that she knows he's moved on.

3. "Fly Again" - Kip Moore

Before Kip Moore performs his song "Fly Again" in concert, he discusses the three stages of a breakup. His three stages include being sad in stage one to pissed off in stage two to finally getting over your ex in stage three. Moore wrote this song when he reached stage three and realized he was finally over his ex and ready to "Fly Again."

2. "Before He Cheats" - Carrie Underwood

This list would not be complete without Carrie Underwood's revenge anthem, "Before He Cheats." The hit song falls within "stage two" of Kip Moore's breakup stages above. After Underwood catches her man with another woman, she takes her anger out on his car to teach him a lesson about cheating. This is definitely one of the best country songs around.

1. "Give It Away" - George Strait

King George takes the top spot with his hit "Give It Away." Strait brings the truth of a breakup to life with this song, as the ex-couple gives away items in their house including the picture from their honeymoon in Frisco Bay, their king-size bed, and her diamond ring.

