Taylor Swift Resurrects Kim Kardashian Feud With New Track On ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift has dropped her newest album The Tortured Poets Department, and she's not only calling out past flames. She also resurrected her beef with Kim Kardashian.

One of the tracks on the album is titled "thanK you aIMee." Take a look at just the capitalized letters, and you'll see that it spells out Kim. In the song, Swift faces a high-school-style bully that Swift hopes to one day put in their place. The song has a very Mean Girls vibe, and fans quickly took it as an allegory for Kardashian's and Swift's relationship. The album alludes to the titular Aimee stopping across her grave and laughing at her.

"All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed 'F—k you, Aimee' to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'," Swift sings. "But I can't forget the way you made me heal."

Swift has publicly feuded with both Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West. West infamously hijacked Swift's awards speech at the MTV VMAs in 2009 to insist Beyoncé should have won. He later rapped about her saying, "Me and Taylor still might have sex / I made that b—h famous." Swift called him out for his bad behavior, and Kardashian defended West saying she had a recorded conversation where Swift approved the lyrics.

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Feud

Kardashian also basically called Swift a snake in so many words. However, Swift would ultimately have the final word. She wrote in Elle, "It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I'll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it."

She also shot back at Kardashian when the full phone conversation leaked, proving she "was telling the truth the whole time." "You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years...," Swift wrote.

However, the two celebrities appeared to be on better on terms. Kardashian even praised Swift,s saying she liked her music. "I really like a lot of her songs," she said. "They're all super cute and catchy. I'd have to look in my phone to get a name." However, Swift doesn't appear to be letting things go. She has effectively brought the feud back for more.