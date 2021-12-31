Taylor Swift's History of Giving Back

Taylor Swift isn't just a county sweetheart turned sensational pop star; she's also a philanthropist at heart. Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, Swift has given back to her fans in a huge way.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Swift helped several of her fans by donating care packages, giving money, and lifting spirits with handwritten letters. A huge fan of Swift, Britta Thomason, received a box of a lifetime. Swift sent comfortable clothes, a heaping pile of self-care items, and a note thanking Thomason for working on the frontlines as a nurse during the pandemic.

This wasn't the only way the star gave back; she donated $13,000 to mothers in need because of issues caused by the pandemic. One mother, Nikki Cornwell of Nashville, owed $5000 in rent when the job she was to start in May fell through due to her testing positive for the virus. Thanks to Taylor, this mother, and others like her, were able to keep their family all together at home while their financial situation was figured out.

Swift is also an advocate for sexual assault victims and has donated to the Rape, Abuse & Incest Network (RAINN). "Thank you @TaylorSwift13 for always standing with survivors," tweeted the RAINN account. "Your generous donation this week during [Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month] ensures that survivors and their loved ones get the help they need and deserve."

After Swift went through her trial as an assault victim, she shared her thoughts with ABC News, "I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."

Swift has been giving back for over a decade. Between donating over $70,000 to her hometown library in 2011, donating her "Wildest Dreams" video profit to African Parks Foundation of America, and donating over $1 Million to the Nashville tornado relief, Taylor inspires us every day to pay it forward and give back to our communities.

