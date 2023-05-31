Taylor Swift fans who can't stop reliving her recent concert in Foxborough, Mass. may have the chance to get their hands on a unique piece of Swift-related merchandise -- for a price. After Swift's show in Foxborough, during which she performed in a torrential downpour, one clever fan attempted to sell the rainwater from the show on Facebook Marketplace. The price for such an interesting item? $250.

A Boston-themed Instagram account called Only in Boston brought the Marketplace item to the attention of its followers by sharing a screenshot of the listing on May 21. The photo shows small jars of water with the words "Era's [sic] Tour, Gillette Stadium," written in marker. Fans in the comments pointed out that the jars appear to come from a local marijuana dispensary called Happy Valley. The Instagram account simply wrote, "Good morning from Foxborough," in the caption.

In the comments, many fans and followers laughed along with the post, sharing jokes and feigning interest in the listing. One person humorously wrote, "Floor seats rain or balcony rain?" while another commented, "When the stoners and the swifties unite." Another fan was looking for something a little more niche, writing, "If it wasn't collected off Taylor swift I don't want it."

Unfortunately for Swift fans, the listing no longer appears to be active on Facebook.

Swift's May 20 show in Foxborough was plagued by heavy rainfall for the entirety of the 3.5-hour concert. At one point in the show, Swift said she felt as if she was "in a water park" as she brushed puddles of water off her piano. Despite the bad weather, Swift and fans still made it through the show, and the singer called the crowd "iconic" after the fact.

"Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!" Swift wrote in a Tweet after the show. "We've had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea."

Swift will take The Eras Tour to Chicago the weekend of June 2.

