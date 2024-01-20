Taylor Sheridan to Helm 'Empire of the Summer Moon' Adaptation

The author behind "Empire of the Summer Moon" voiced his excitement about Sheridan's involvement.

Taylor Sheridan, the mind behind "Yellowstone," is gearing up to adapt another massively popular property. Sheridan's Bosque Ranch has successfully acquired the rights to S.C. Gwynne's work, "Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History." This represents a significant stride for Sheridan as he gears up to both pen and helm this new project.

The battle to claim Gwynne's book was intense, yet Bosque Ranch ended up triumphing after a long battle. Jenny Wood is set to collaborate with Sheridan, joining as a producer for Bosque Ranch, assembling a team poised to translate this saga to the screen.

"Empire of the Summer Moon" chronicles the Comanches, famed for their unmatched horsemanship and combat skills. The book recounts the journey of Quanah Parker, an influential Comanche figure, alongside his mother, Cynthia Ann Parker. Abducted by the Comanches at just nine years old, Cynthia eventually became so interwoven with the tribe that she ultimately chose to stay with them, having forgotten her previous life by the time a rescue attempt was made years later.

The book also explores the conflicts between the Comanches and various colonial forces. Although the Comanches thwarted both Spanish and French territorial ambitions, their clash with Eastern settlers eventually led to the establishment of the Texas Rangers.

Sheridan holds a special reverence for Quanah Parker. His connection to this story is enriched by his experiences at the Four Sixes Ranch, which is itself directly connected to Quanah Parker. The ranch's founder, Burk Burnett, was Quanah's companion, and artifacts like Quanah's lance remain symbols of the pair's friendship to this day.

S.C. Gwynne, the author behind "Empire of the Summer Moon," voiced his excitement about Sheridan's involvement: "I can't think of anyone better qualified to bring Empire of the Summer Moon to the screen than Taylor Sheridan. His deep and nuanced understanding of the myth and reality of the Old West is unparalleled. I am thrilled that he is embarking on this project."

