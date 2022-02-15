Tanya Tucker Documentary 'The Return of Tanya Tucker' to Debut at SXSW

Country icon Tanya Tucker is the subject of a new documentary set to debut at this year's SXSW festival. The Return of Tanya Tucker chronicles the recording process with Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings for Tucker's 2019 album, While I'm Livin', which was the legend's first album of new material in 17 years.

The documentary was announced in 2019, along with the news of Tucker's album.

A previously released clip from the documentary shows Carlile and Tucker meeting for the first time at Sunset Sound Recording Studio in Los Angeles.

While I'm Livin' marked a career resurgence for Tucker and led to the singer-songwriter getting long overdue credit for her role as a trailblazer in the outlaw country genre. Tucker won her first Grammy award for the album's title track, which she wrote with Carlile and Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

Tucker also announced a tour date at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on April 10. The show will commemorate the 50th anniversary of her classic song "Delta Dawn" and will feature special guests.

"There's no room in the world like Ryman Auditorium," Tucker said in a press release. "Every time I walk on that stage I feel the energy of all the legends who've graced the The Mother Church of Country Music before me. I can't wait to return in April and bring a few friends with me!"

See a full list of dates for Tucker's Hard Luck Tour below.

Tanya Tucker Hard Luck Tour Dates:

April 10 -- Ryman Auditorium -- Nashville, Tenn,

June 3-5 -- Riverbend -- Chattanooga, Tenn.

June 4 -- Harrah's Cherokee Event Center -- Cherokee, N.C.

July 8 -- River Spirit Casino -- Tulsa, Okla.

July 9 -- Sugar Creek Casino -- Hinton, Okla.

July 14 -- River Cree Resort & Casino -- Enoch, Alb.

July 14-17 -- Country Thunder Saskatchewan -- Craven, Sask.

Aug. 4 -- Blue Gate Performing Arts Center -- Shipshewana, Ind.

Aug. 4-6 -- WE Fest -- Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Aug. 5 -- Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua -- Bayfiedl, Wis.

