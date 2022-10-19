Suzannah Explores a Downtrodden Hero's Journey on 'Is There Any Love in Your Heart' [Premiere]

Baltimore-based singer-songwriter Suzannah re-examines the romanticized nature of the open highway on "Is There Any Love in Your Heart," the title track from her forthcoming album (out Nov. 10).
"This is the centerpiece and title track of the album. The crux of the hero's journey of forced introspection," Suzannah tells Wide Open Country. "On one hand the open highway should represent a sense of freedom like in most country songs, but here it represents quite the opposite, the monotonous blips of the yellow lines ticking by to remind the driver that the way he had been going wasn't necessarily the right way. All hope is not lost however. Sometimes it takes hitting the absolute bottom before you're ready to ask yourself the real question."
The introspective groover finds Suzannah tracing the hero's journey to self-discovery.
Listen to "Is There Any Love in Your Heart" below.
