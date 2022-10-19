Suzannah Explores a Downtrodden Hero's Journey on 'Is There Any Love in Your Heart' [Premiere]

Baltimore-based singer-songwriter Suzannah re-examines the romanticized nature of the open highway on "Is There Any Love in Your Heart," the title track from her forthcoming album (out Nov. 10).

"This is the centerpiece and title track of the album. The crux of the hero's journey of forced introspection," Suzannah tells Wide Open Country. "On one hand the open highway should represent a sense of freedom like in most country songs, but here it represents quite the opposite, the monotonous blips of the yellow lines ticking by to remind the driver that the way he had been going wasn't necessarily the right way. All hope is not lost however. Sometimes it takes hitting the absolute bottom before you're ready to ask yourself the real question."

The introspective groover finds Suzannah tracing the hero's journey to self-discovery.

"I wanted to explore the downtrodden hero that feels like no matter what they do, they can't get it right," Suzannah says. "In the context of the album, this is the middle of the journey where they're starting to realize they're dealing with a rigged game and now that they understand the game, they know the right question to ask. In the first verse, they're up against the law; the second verse implies they're pleading in front of a judge of some sort; and the third verse implies they've been imprisoned and their pleading didn't matter. They've come to the realization that they've actually been doing it all wrong by looking to other people and the outside world. They've spent a long time at the mercy of others and realize now the only place to look is inside oneself (or to God)."

Listen to "Is There Any Love in Your Heart" below.

