Susan Buckner Has Passed And 'Grease' Fans Are In Tatters

On May 2, Susan Buckner of Grease fame died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. The 72-year-old icon may not have quite taken center stage in the smash hit film, but her lasting impact was unmistakable.

Playing the intelligent and energetic Patricia "Patty" Simcox, Buckner displayed an effortless magnetism that spoke to an entire generation of moviegoers worldwide.

"Saddened to hear that Susan Buckner has died. She brought so much joy and energy to her role as Patty Simcox in 'Grease.' Her legacy will live on through her memorable performances. May she Rest in Peace," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user laments.

In Grease, Buckner played Patty to utter perfection, a deft encapsulation of the vitality of the human spirit. Though she was bullied by some of her peers, she put on a brave, joyful face and remained true to herself throughout the film's runtime.

Ultimately, she even managed to snag the captain of Rydell's football team, Tom Chisum. If that's not overcoming the odds and showing people what's what, I don't know what is.

Family And Fans Pay Their Respects To Susan Buckner

People are remembering Susan Buckner from Grease but I remember her as the 2nd George Fayne on Nancy Drew, her ABC-Universal sitcom When the Whistle Blows & the Wes Craven chiller Deadly Blessing. Buckner was very good playing beautiful women who could friends w/other women. RIP. pic.twitter.com/rcKQGDDnxS — Hill Place Blog (@HillPlaceBlog) May 7, 2024

It's amazing what a dedicated community can bring to the forefront when it matters the most. As the above X user states, Grease may have been the actress' most prominent role, but it certainly wasn't the full extent of her talents.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Susan's daughter, Samantha Mansfield, had nothing but glowing praise for her mother. "The light she brought into every room will be missed forever," Samantha said.

"She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend."

After leaving Hollywood, Buckner went on to enrich the lives of children, directing a kids' theater — and even becoming a dance instructor. Many actors are fortunate to leave an impact on the big screen, but few can say they went above and beyond after the limelight faded as Buckner did.

From the bad seed of Rydell High to a gifted samaritan with endless love to spare, Susan Buckner has left a shining legacy upon friends, family, and fans to follow for generations to come.

May she rest in peace.