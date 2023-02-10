John Travolta Reprises 'Grease' Character in 2023 Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta reprised his singing role in the 1978 film Grease for a T-Mobile ad that'll broadcast during the 2023 Super Bowl. He's joined by two stars of the show Scrubs, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, for a parody version of Grease soundtrack selection "Summer Nights."

In the one-minute spot for high-speed internet, Travola busts out his Danny Zuko pipes and flaunts a few of the beloved greaser's moves. The altered lyrics drive home the service's price and speed, with Braff and Faison doing much of the heavy lifting as vocalists. Overall, it's the sort of light-hearted commercial that should stand out as the world's glued to the big game.

Notably, it'll be the first Super Bowl since the Aug. 8, 2022 death of Travolta's Grease co-star, pop-country great Olivia Newton-John. She's credited Travolta for convincing her to take the role of Sandy Olsson, which positioned her to help make "Summer Nights" iconic. The two remained friends for the rest of Newton-John's life.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible," Travolta wrote on Instagram. "I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Travolta and Newton-John's recording of "Summer Nights" was immensely popular in its time, topping the pop charts in the UK and reaching No. 5 stateside. The gold-certified single remains a go-to source for the '70s version of '50s nostalgia. The duo's "You're the One That I Want" connected even better, reaching No. 1 in the UK, US and several other countries.

Fox will air this year's Super Bowl on Feb. 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.

