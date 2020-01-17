Steve Moakler Addresses Life Changes on Heartfelt New Album 'Blue Jeans'

Singer-songwriter Steve Moakler, who's penned songs for Dierks Bentley, Kellie Pickler and more, chronicles the stories and experiences that have shaped him on his new album Blue Jeans (out Jan. 17). The follow-up to 2018's Born Ready, the album finds Moakler reflecting on the birth of his son ("One on the Way") and traveling the country with his wife in a camper ("'72 Winnebago").

"'Blue Jeans' feels like my most personal album to date and it includes some stories I've been wanting put to music for a long time," Moakler tells Wide Open Country. "I'm incredibly proud of how it all came together and I can't wait for folks to hear it!"

In an exclusive video, which Wide Open Country is premiering today, Moakler addresses his approach to songwriting and how he uses his own life experiences to tell universal truths.

"Somehow the most personal stuff is also the most universal," Moakler says.

Blue Jeans is available for purchase here and available to stream on Spotify.

'Blue Jeans' Tracklist:

"Blue Jeans" "One on the Way" "Push" "How Have We Never" "Good Years" "The Picture" "'72 Winnebago" "Every Girl" "When You Could Still Remember" "Everything"

