Reba's Former Tennessee Farm is Becoming a Bed and Breakfast

Reba McEntire's Starstruck Farm in Tennessee sold in 2017 for millions. According to the Tennessean, the 12,816-square-foot home was purchased by a developer who had big hopes to turn the property into a booming business.

Zoning requests were approved by the county, allowing the Starstruck Estate to be converted into a bed and breakfast and event space. The mansion is huge containing a chef's kitchen, home theater, tennis courts, wine room, pool, private guesthouse, and an eight-car garage on its 83 acres. With 7 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms, there's plenty of room for a B and B. Not to mention the stunning views of Old Hickory Lake.

Although many believed the home would be turned into a unique concert venue, local ordinances will not allow for loud music to be played. Instead, the new event space may welcome no more than 500 guests at a time and may not create noise louder than 90 decibels. A maximum of 40 guests can stay at the bed and breakfast, which means visitors will have plenty of privacy and room to explore the estate and enjoy something that was a part of Reba McEntire.

READ MORE: You Could Own a Piece of Reba McEntire's Former Home "Starstruck Farm"

The unique Nashville area home first hit the market after McEntire split with her husband at the time, Narvel Blackstock. The finalized space in Lebanon, Tennessee is known as the Estate at Cherokee Dock and will surely draw many country music fans from across the globe.

The 8 guest rooms are named after other famous country singers: the Willie Nelson Room, Garth Brooks Room, Dolly Parton Room, Patsy Cline Room, Johnny Cash Room, and Loretta Lynn Room.

The carriage house has additional bunks and another master bedroom for additional lodging. The entire area is incredibly picturesque which is probably why it's become a popular wedding destination.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Songs We Can't Get Enough Of

oembed rumble video here