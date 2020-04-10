St. Augustine, Florida: Pirate Treasure, Trolly Tours + More in America's Oldest City

Did you know that St Augustine, Florida, is the oldest city in the United States? Founded back in 1565, it was the capital of Spanish Florida for 200 years (with a brief takeover by the British) until Spain ceded to the United States in 1819. This Florida beach town is full of history, and parts of the city make you feel like you stepped back in time.
The nation's oldest city is a popular vacation spot for a reason. Walking through the Colonial Quarter in the historic district is ideal for taking in the old Spanish architecture. St. George Street is full of boutiques if you want to do a little shopping, or you can take a walking tour of the ancient city to take in all the sites.
We've rounded up 11 of the best attractions in historic St. Augustine to add to your bucket list.
1. St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park
View this post on Instagram
Big smiles from Hunter! We will be open during regular hours: everyday, from 9am to 5pm. Events are continuing as planned. We highly value our guests, employees, and animal residents, so we are taking the necessary precautions for everyone’s health and well-being. Thank you for your patience and support during this time. We will do our best to keep you updated and informed if anything changes. We will post on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter updates as needed. #StAugAlligatorFarm #SpringBreak #FridayMood #coronavirus
One of the oldest attractions in the entire state of Florida, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, first opened in 1893. What began as a small display of local reptiles, has grown into an incredible tourist destination that is also working towards conservation efforts, research and education.
2. St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum
View this post on Instagram
LIGHTHOUSE SUNSET! 145 years equals more than 52,000 sunsets at the historic St. Augustine Lighthouse! Visit & Discover: staugustinelighthouse.org 📸 by @davidlong3653 #staugustinelighthouse #staugustine #lighthouse #sunset #florida #spring #sprinbreak #adventure #experience
This historic lighthouse was built in the 1870s, on the nation's oldest port. At the top of the lighthouse, you'll get an incredible view of the city and the ocean, and you can learn all about the lighthouse in a behind the scenes tour of the Maritime Museum, set up in what was once the Keeper's House.
3. Lightner Museum
View this post on Instagram
Don't forget to check out our upcoming events... Curatorial Tour Jan 8th at 10AM, Family Learning Lab Jan 12th at 10AM & 1:30PM (great for kids!), Creative St. Augustine Speaker Series with Pepi Herrmann on Jan 16th at 5:30PM, and lots more! Link in bio. #lightnermuseum #stuaugustine #coolthingstodo #art #pepiherrmann
Located in the historic Alcazar Hotel in downtown St. Augustine, the Lightner Museum has an extensive collection of 19th-century art. At one time, the hotel even had the world's largest indoor swimming pool. Take a tour through the historic grounds or see a demonstration of antique mechanical musical instruments.
4. Castillo de San Marcos
The oldest masonry fort in the country was built by Spain over 300 years ago to protect its claims to the New World. It's also the oldest structure in the city of St. Augustine. You can take a tour through the interior to see where prisoners were once held or attend cannon firings and weaponry demonstrations.
5. Old Town Trolley Tours
View this post on Instagram
Hop off at stop 5️⃣ and explore the shops, restaurants and art galleries along St. George Street. #OldTownTrolley . . . . . . . #staugustine #staugustineflorida #sunshinestate #lovefl #visitflorida #floridaattractions #staugsocial #floridavacation #floridalife #oldtowntrolley #familytime #welivetoexplore #stayandwander #traveldeeper #welltraveled #floridaexplored #staysaltyflorida
What could be more charming than exploring America's oldest city in an old school trolley? Old Town Trolley Tours will take you by 22 local hot spots.
6. Ponce de Leon's Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park
View this post on Instagram
A look into the past... Legend has it that the Village of Seloy, inhabitted by the Timucua, would have had access to multiple fresh water springs throughout the property now known as Ponce de Leon's Fountain of Youth. These springs would have continued to produce fresh water to the surface until Henry Flagler arrived after the Civil War and the demand for water had to meet the growing population. #muchmorethanasipofwater #fountainofyouthstaugustine #springwater #timucua #poncedeleon
Juan Ponce de Leon explored this park in 1513 on his quest to find the fountain of youth. Now the park has various local exhibits that honor the area's rich history.
7. St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum
View this post on Instagram
It was a good day to stay indoors and #ExploreStAugustine's rich #history of #treasure a the @piratemuseum! _ #staugustinefl #StAugustine #floridashistoriccoast #igers_staugustine #oldcity #history #aroundstaugustine #roamflorida #florida #lovefl #travelinspiration #travel #sharealittlesunshine #floridavacation
This incredible exhibit full of pirate artifacts was once based in Key West. Now located in St. Augustine, you can visit the museum to get a glimpse of what pirates really found in their treasure chests hundreds of years ago.
8. Ghost Tours
The oldest city in the country obviously has guided tours dedicated to the paranormal presence still haunting the town. For a comprehensive tour of all of the haunted hot spots, consider the Ghosts and Gravestones tour.
9. The Old Jail
This historic site was first established as a jail in 1891. It continued to operate as a local jail until 1953 and is known as one of the most haunted places in the entire city. Its former inmates were the worst sort of criminals and paranormal experts believe their spirits remain inside its walls. The sounds of chains dragging along the ground, barking dogs, unpleasant smells and wailing have been reportedly heard inside the former jail.
10. Oldest Wooden School House
Located in the historic district, visitors can see the Oldest Wooden School House in the country. The structure dates back to the 18th century.
11. Anastasia Island and St. Augustine Beaches
View this post on Instagram
Anastasia State Park hosts its annual First Day Hike and Coastal Clean Up on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The two-mile hike begins at 8:15 a.m., and the Coastal Cleanup takes place from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. This annual event offers a great way to work off that holiday ham while benefiting the beautiful beaches and wildlife of Anastasia State Park. All ages are welcome, and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers can sign-in when they meet at the beach parking lot near Island Beach Grill.
No trip to Florida would be complete without hitting the beach. Visit Anastasia Island and visit the city of St. Augustine Beach and St. Johns County Pier for some fun in the sun.