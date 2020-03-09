Visit One of the World's Largest, Deepest Freshwater Springs in Wakulla Springs, Florida

Did you know that Florida has one of the largest and deepest freshwater springs in the entire world? Come visit the Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park in Wakulla Springs, Florida for only $6 to see for yourself. Parts of the natural springs go as deep as 75 feet. Surrounded by a historic swamp, it's a beautiful spot to add to your bucket list.

The Sunshine State park is the perfect spot to visit in warm weather. Expect to see a ton of local wildlife during your visit. Alligators, deer, manatees, birds and turtles all live in the area.

Take a glass-bottom boat tour for a unique view of this Florida State Park. Riverboat tours will provide education on the area and its surrounding wildlife so you can gain a mini education while taking in the sights. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for wildlife viewing under the water.

The swimming area opens up in the summer months for the chance to experience the crystal clear water of the natural spring first hand.

The Wakulla Springs Lodge or simply "The Lodge" dates back to the 1930s, giving you a glimpse of historic Florida during the "land boom." The longest marble bar in the world can be seen in the gift shop. Take in the Spanish style architecture, reminiscent of old Florida. The hotel still has its original elevators and has painted its ceilings with wildlife scenes.

Outside of swimming and boat tours, Wakulla Springs is the ideal place to enjoy the great outdoors. Go snorkeling or scuba diving in the springs, explore the hiking trails, or go horseback riding on the nature trails. It's also a popular place for bird watching due to the many bird species living in the area.

Check the Florida State Park's website for a list of upcoming events or just stop by the park on Wakulla Park Drive for an impromptu visit.