sophia-bush-reveals-the-moment-she-knew-she-was-queer

Actress Sophia Bush recently shared her lightbulb moment, realizing she might not be as into men as she thought. After her split from ex-husband Grant Hughes last year, a friend suggested she might not "like men."

The 41-year-old shared her "aha moment" on a recent episode of her Work in Progress podcast.

The pointed conversation happened shortly after her marriage ended in 2023. "One of my best friends looked at me and was like, 'I gotta say, that was just painful to watch, and I'm so glad you're getting out of it,'" Bush recalled.

The friend mentioned that the entrepreneur, 42, whom Bush married in June 2022, was "not the right person for her," adding, "also, I don't think you actually like men."

Sophia Bush Recalls the Queer Community Being 'Her Home'

This sparked another memory for the Chicago P.D. star: She had been attracted to women in the past. Before her epiphany, Bush had fallen deeply in love with a beautiful French exchange student during her teenage years.

However, Bush later felt she couldn't identify as bisexual because she primarily dated men. Of course, she has an infamously deep bench of A-list exes. Her impressive dating history includes Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, and several other male co-stars.

Still, Bush's mind kept circling back to identifying with the queer community.

"The queer community has been my home and is the home of my whole family since I was old enough to understand," she admitted. "Uncle Tony had a boyfriend and not a girlfriend."

"I would never want to hurt the people I care the most about who've been in this fight for liberation for so long. [I said I was] gonna get out of the way," the One Tree Hill star recalled. "And then, it was like, 'Well, maybe I don't have to get out of the way. Maybe I just get to like who I like.'"

Meanwhile, Bush found love with 38-year-old pro soccer player Ashlyn Harris. The couple began dating in the fall of 2023. By April 2024, Bush confirmed their relationship during a conversation with Glamour's editor-in-chief, Samantha Barry.

Both the actress and the soccer player experienced divorces before beginning their romance. Bush was married to Hughes from 2022 to 2023, while Harris was married to fellow soccer player Ali Krieger from 2019 to 2023.

Earlier this month, the couple shared a romantic trip to Paris on Instagram, featuring moments like cuddling at golden hour and kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower, set to a cover of Childish Gambino's "Redbone."

"Chasing sunsets with you is my favorite," Harris wrote alongside the post.