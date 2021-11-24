The 10 Best Country Songs About Growing Up

Country music artists and songwriters have a way of touching fans' hearts with their writing. Whether it's a song about heartbreak or the passing of a loved one, country music has the ability to encompass human experiences and emotions in song. One country song topic that often brings tears to eyes is the topic of growing older. Growing up is a bittersweet concept, and whether artists are singing about their child growing up or simply coming to grips with growing older themselves, it's an experience every person can relate to.

Of course, country music isn't the only genre that has breached this personal subject. Songs of other genres about growing up include Harry Chapin's heartbreaking "Cats In The Cradle," The Beatles' nostalgic "In My Life," Joni Mitchell's "Circle Game," David Bowie's "Changes," John Mellencamp's "Jack And Diane," Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days," and so many more. While some of these tunes from outside genres may use a more metaphorical writing style, country music tends to tell literal stories, and that is very present in songs about growing up. While there are plenty of country songs of this topic to choose from, here are 10 of the best songs in country music about growing older.

1. "There Goes My Life," Kenny Chesney

In his 2003 single, "There Goes My Life," Kenny Chesney sings from the perspective of a father watching his daughter grow up from a baby to a grown woman going off to college. Each verse describes a different life stage and the title, "There Goes My Life," applies to each stage. In the first verse, the soon-to-be father is a teenager who thinks his life is over when he finds out his girlfriend is pregnant. At the end of the song, the daughter drives off to college and "There Goes My Life" means something completely different. Like many songs in country music, this song covers the "growing up" topic through the eyes of a parent watching their child get older.

2. "Landslide," The Chicks

"Landslide," which was originally written by Stevie Nicks and released by Fleetwood Mac, is a song that examines the changing circumstances and growing pains of life. In the coming-of-age song, Nicks asks candid questions about life, such as "Can I sail through the changing ocean tides? Can I handle the seasons of my life?" She also confronts the constant change of life and the effects of time. "Well, I've been afraid of changin' / 'Cause I've built my life around you / But time makes you bolder / Even children get older / And I'm getting older too," she sings. While Fleetwood Mac's version of this introspective song will live forever, The Chicks made it famous once again with their 2002 countrified version.

3. "Remember You Young," Thomas Rhett

One of the more recent "growing up" songs on this list comes in the form of Thomas Rhett's 2019 single, "Remember You Young" from his Center Point Road album. This deeply-personal song finds Rhett singing about special moments from his life that will live forever in his memory. In the first verse, Rhett sings about how he'll always remember his high school friends and his wife in their younger, rowdy days. In the second verse, he sings about his daughters as babies and how he'll always remember them young. Then, in the final verse, he shifts the perspective to how God will see him when he gets to Heaven, as "shameless and painless and perfect and ageless."

4. "Letter To Me," Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley addresses growing up in a unique way in his 2007 single, "Letter To Me." In this emotional tune, Paisley sings of all the things he would tell his high school self if he could write a letter to himself. Some of the advice he gives his 17-year-old self are simple things, like studying algebra and Spanish, but he also walks his younger self through deeper issues like how to handle heartbreak. Overall, the grown up version of Paisley encourages his younger self to have faith that everything will work out for him.

Read More: The 20 Best Country Songs About Heaven

5. "Boy," Lee Brice

Even the most stoic country listener is likely to shed a tear listening to Lee Brice's 2017 single, "Boy." Similar to how Brad Paisley sang to his younger self in "Letter To Me," in "Boy," Brice sings to his little boy, making predictions about what he might encounter in life and giving him advice. While Brice sings from the perspective of a father whose son is still a baby, the song finds him looking to the future, imagining when his son falls in love for the first time and when he leaves home. In an especially emotional lyric in the bridge, Brice sings, "It's 3am and I'd do anything to get you back to sleep / And that face will be the same one in the rearview the day I watch you leave."

6. "Don't Blink," Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney makes his second appearance on this list with his 2007 single, "Don't Blink." In this song, Chesney tells the story about a 102-year-old man who is featured in a local news story. When the reporter asks the man what his "secret to life" is, the man responds with "don't blink." The song as a whole is about how quickly time passes and it encourages listeners to make the most out of every second.

7. "The Best Day," George Strait

Similar to other songs on this list, George Strait chronicles the experience of watching one's child grow up in his 2000 single, "The Best Day." The song begins with Strait singing about him and his young son going fishing together and his son telling his dad it was the "the best day" of his life. Then, his son becomes a teenager and gets a car for his birthday -- which becomes his new "best day." At the end of the song, Strait watches his son get married -- the ultimate "best day." The tune, like others on the list, stresses the temporary state of life and the need to enjoy every moment.

8. "You're Gonna Miss This," Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins encourages listeners to soak up every moment life has to offer in his 2008 single, "You're Gonna Miss This." In this song, Adkins sings about a girl who dreams about her next stage in life without enjoying the current stage she's in. In the first verse, the high school-aged girl can't wait to turn 18, but her mother encourages her to enjoy her younger years. Then she's a newlywed who can't wait to have children, and her father tells her "you're gonna miss this," referring to being a newly-married woman. And in the last verse, she apologizes to the plumber for her crying children, and he again reminds her that she's going to miss this stage of her life. The song as a whole reminds listeners to revel in every moment of one's life.

9. "The House That Built Me," Miranda Lambert

"The House That Built Me" finds Miranda Lambert confronting the subject of growing older and the sadness that goes with it by remembering her childhood home. In the song, Lambert visits the house she grew up in, which now belongs to someone else, so that she can remember who she was when she was young. The song touches on how people can become disillusioned with life when they go out into the world as an adult, and visiting one's childhood home almost acts as a time capsule to simpler days, and for the character sung by Lambert, connects her back to her true self.

10."My Little Girl," Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw's "My Little Girl" is another example of a song featuring a parent watching their child grow up. In this emotional tune which was featured on the soundtrack of the movie Flicka, McGraw reflects on when his daughter was born and imagines what it will be like when she gets married someday. No matter where his daughter goes, however, he stresses that she'll always be his "little girl."

Other notable country songs about growing up include Martina McBride's "In My Daughter's Eyes," Rascal Flatts' "My Wish," Reba McEntire's "He Gets That From Me," and Carrie Underwood's "All-American Girl."

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Related Videos