10 Songs That Prove Lee Brice's Vocal Versatility

Since his earliest solo singles from 2007, Lee Brice's vocal versatility and emotive delivery have made country radio listeners boogie ("Soul"), swoon ("Memory I Don't Mess With") and cry ( Grammy nominee "I Drive Your Truck").

So far, he's earned eight No. 1 country singles --beginning with 2011's multi-platinum hit "A Woman Like You," which cracked the Billboard Hot 100's Top 40 and topped the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

Beyond these selections, the South Carolina-born country star's way with words can be heard on his co-writes recorded by such Nashville heavy-hitters as Garth Brooks ("More Than a Memory"), Jason Aldean ("Not Every Man Lives"), Kenny Chesney ("Seven Days"), Tim McGraw ("Still") and Blake Shelton ("You'll Always Be Beautiful").

Read on for our 10 favorite Lee Brice songs, so far.

10. "Soul"

Praise of Brice's versatility can be backed up when comparing a throwback like "Upper Middle Class White Trash" or the smooth and soulful "Rumor" to this R&B-influenced bop.

For something ready-made for the dance floor, check out the R3HAB remix of "Soul" featuring Blanco Brown.

9. "Love Like Crazy"

When Brice first heard this story of an older man who credits his wife of 58 years for all of his success, it reminded the singer of his grandparents.

The feel-good love song made history on Sept. 18, 2010 when it charted for a 55th week, surpassing a record set in 1948 by Eddy Arnold's "Bouquet of Roses."

8. "Farmer"

Brice dialed in on the rural sentimentality at the heart of so many great songs on this, one of his strongest outings as a storyteller since he etched his place in 21st century country music lore with "I Drive Your Truck."

7. "I Don't Dance"

Brice shines when his songs offer a glimpse at his romantic side. That's certainly the case with this 2014 No. 1, penned with co-writers Dallas Davidson and Rob Hatch.

6. "Hard to Love"

The slightly reworded title track from Brice's 2012 album Hard 2 Love hits home whenever you wonder why your partner puts up with your perceived shortcomings.

5. "Memory I Don't Mess With"

A lot of memorable tunes could fit the five spot, but we're going with this standout from 2020's Hey World (Brice's fifth studio album with Curb Records). It's a big, bold, arena-packing single that spotlights his strong suits as a performer and lyricist.

4. "Drinking Class"

This platinum-selling single from 2014 toasts hard-working Americans: specifically those of us who want to unwind at a local watering hole after a 40-plus hour week.

3. "One of Them Girls"

When paired with its music video, this streaming hit proves to be more than another mainstream country song sung by a man about a nameless lover or love interest. Instead, Brice praises women like the single mother and firefighter in the music video who want to live out "Drinking Class" without a constant stream of unwanted attention.

2. "I Hope You're Happy Now" (Duet With Carly Pearce)

This Luke Combs co-write pairs two top-flight country singers for one of the better breakup songs in recent memory.

Brice and Pearce's shared trophy haul includes the 2020 CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year.

1. "I Drive Your Truck"

Though Brice has a bright future, he may never top this 2012 Billboard Country Airplay chart-topper.

Songwriters Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington and Jimmy Yeary stunned listeners with one of the best modern country songs about personal loss and patriotism, allowing Brice to prove his brilliance as a storyteller.

It won Song of the Year at both the 2013 CMA and ACM Awards.

Honorable mention: "She Ain't Right," "Parking Lot Party," "Beautiful Every Time," "That Don't Sound Like You," "Save the Roses" and "Atta Boy

This story previously ran on April 15, 2021.

