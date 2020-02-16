This Beautiful Backyard Solar Flower Could Slash Your Electric Bills

Paying for utilities is one of the great American hardships of homeownership. But did you know that you could actually create your own clean energy and save yourself some serious cash? We've seen electric vehicles save money on gas with the Prius and Tesla cars so why not use the same technique for your home?

The Smartflower System is a beautiful and functional photovoltaic solar power device that allows you to pull energy production from the sun to power your home. It's also way easier than hiring an installer to put in rooftop solar panels to get your renewable energy. Rooftop systems can be complicated and take up a lot of space.

The solar flower uses a GPS tracker to mimic how a sunflower functions. Throughout the day, sunflowers turn toward the sun to capture more rays. By following this method, the Smartflower uses its dual-axis sun-tracking system to capture 40 percent more solar energy than a traditional solar system. The average home uses 10,400 kWh annually, so this will cover 40-60% of your energy bill.

Another great feature about the Smartflower is that it is self-cleaning and can cool itself without any intervention from its owner. Plus, it also only takes a few hours to assemble and even has eight different colors to choose from. It really is the ideal all-in-one product. You even get a 10-year warranty for the inverter.

It's also portable, so you can easily take it with you if you have a mobile home or RV. The flower simply needs a little bit of space and something to plug into to begin working. And if you own an electric car, you can easily plug it into the system to charge it wherever you are.

According to Curbed, the flower automatically unfolds in the morning when the sun rises. Whenever the sun sets for the day or if there are exceptionally high winds, the flower will go "back to sleep" by folding its petals back together. As the panels open and close brushes also pass over the back of the panels to keep them clean.

The Smartflower cost starts at $25,000 and goes up from there, depending on the specific location and installation conditions. After installation, you may wind up saving a lot of money over the years. You can learn even more about these cool solar panel options at the Smartflower Solar website.

