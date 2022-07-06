Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country, folk, bluegrass and Americana songs for the Wide Open Country Six Pack.

This week's roundup features an anthem for positive thinking from Ty Herndon, a timeless folk ballad from Violet Bell and some necessary tough-love relationship advice from Kylie Morgan.

Here are 6 new songs you need to know.

"Till You Get There," Ty Herndon

A new music video for "Till You Get There," the lead single from Ty Herndon's forthcoming album JACOB, mirrors the frenetic energy of the '90s country star's uplifting message of hope for anyone going through hard times.

"This song is about the power of positive thinking," Herndon shared in a press release. "We all have the power to change our own endings, and when I look into the camera in that final moment of the song, I hope the look on my face reminds folks that the best is yet to come in their lives and for all of us."

On JACOB (out July 15), the Dove Award-winning singer-songwriter dives deeper than ever into his own experiences with professional highs and personal lows. It's one of three new albums out this month from a '90s country notable, with the others being by Billy Dean (The Rest of It's Mine) and Ronnie Dunn (100 Proof Neon).

-- Bobby Moore

"By George," George Dearborne

On "By George," Texas country veteran George Dearborne follows the lead of Johnny Paycheck ("A-11"), Vern Gosdin ("Set 'Em Up Joe") and Alan Jackson ("Don't Rock the Jukebox") by exploring the power a timeless country song can hold over someone who's equal parts heartbroken and drunk. In short, the narrator of "By George" wants to hear some Jones (or Strait). It captures comparable songs' spirit so well that it, too, belongs among your local watering hole's listening options.

Country comedian Cledus T. Judd co-wrote one of the better traditional country throwbacks in recent memory with Doug McCormick and Joel Shewmake.

-- Bobby Moore

"Fisherman's Daughter," Violet Bell

With "Fisherman's Daughter," North Carolina-based Americana duo Violet Bell (Lizzy Rossand and Omar Ruiz-Lopez) introduce a new song that feels like an age-old folk ballad. It's a testament to the song's message, one that is rooted in ancient myth but remains as timely as ever for anyone who is "othered" by society.

The song was inspired by the ancient Celtic myth of the selkie, a mythical seal who can shed her skin to become human.

"This story of the selkie is an ancient metaphor for modern life -- our sense of belonging, how we relate to the over-culture, and how much we feel like we can really be who we are as opposed to hiding what we fear might make us unsafe or unlovable," the duo says. "We hope that this story and these songs help people come home to their hearts and connect to their own innate, wild, worthy, and sacred selves, regardless of their color, gender, or any other culturally assigned barometer of worth."

The song is included on the duo's forthcoming album Shapeshifter, which is due this fall.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

"Years," Sierra Ferrell

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson is set for release on Aug. 5 and this Sierra Ferrell cover is really phenomenal. It's the third song released from the upcoming tribute album and stands out because Ferrell really puts her own spin on "Years," the title track of Anderson's 2020 album.

"I grew up listening to John Anderson on country music radio, so I was honored...almost like a pinch yourself moment, when I was asked to contribute to this album," Ferrell said. "'Years' is such a great song, and it spoke to me from the first time I heard it. The lyrics and John's unmistakably haunting voice immediately flooded my brain with that universal truth...that life is so precious and so brief. I felt called to that song, and I've always thought that if you feel a song in your bones, you can bring it to life. From that point, everything becomes almost effortless."

-- Courtney Fox

"If He Wanted To He Would," Kylie Morgan

Kylie Morgan is on fire with new music. She recently released her latest EP, P.S., and "If He Wanted To He Would" is definitely one of the standout tracks. Released as her debut country radio single, the rising country star dishes out some solid dating advice. In a digital age of dating apps and hiding behind screens, the concept of 'If He Wanted To He Would' stands out. Her lyrics explain it all "If he loved you, he would tell you, If he missed you, he would call, If he wants you to meet his momma, then he would bring you home." Fair enough! It's a song meant to inspire you to not settle for anything less than what you deserve because there's a good chance that if he's not showing up for you, he doesn't really care.

"'If He Wanted To He Would' is a very, very special song to me for many reasons," she says. "But I really believe that in today's world, dating is so different than it used to be first of all, and I just miss the remember when you had to walk up to someone and actually start a conversation rather than like being able to swipe left and right, and I just feel like everyone in the dating world, especially in 2022 now is just doing the bare minimum."

-- Courtney Fox

"Fish In The Sea," Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch is ready for some fun in the sun. His summer anthem "Fish in the Sea," co-written by Lynch, Matt Dragstrem and Joran Minton, celebrates the good times with fun lyrics and loud guitars to pair with Lynch's bold vocals.

"It's that time of the year! Time to keep the BLUE IN THE SKY and bring a little bit of that feel-good energy into the holiday weekend," Lynch stated. "This song takes me on a vacation--living life on the water and in a 'Party Mode' state of mind. I hope it does that for you, too! Crank it up!"

"All I know is there's a lot of rum in my coke, rum in my coke / Got a Tiki bar bartender floating my boat / A lot of blue in the sky, blue in the sky / All the waves just waving my worries goodbye," Lynch sings.

The single is his latest release from Lynch's album Blue in the Sky, which also includes "Party Mode" and his No 1. hit "Thinking 'Bout You" featuring Mackenzie Porter. The duet was the longest-running Top 10 in Billboard Country Airplay chart history and recently became the No 1. Top Airplay Song of 2022 so far.

--Silke Jasso

