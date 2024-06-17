Sitcom Actor Hiram Kasten Has Died And 'Seinfeld' Fans Are Distraught

Hiram Kasten has passed away at the age of 71. He was known in equal measure in the New York comedy circuit and as a sitcom star. Kasten appeared in the likes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Seinfeld. Per his obituary in The Batavian, Kasten passed after seven years of fighting several illnesses, including prostate cancer and Crohn's disease.

At the start of his career, Kasten knew he was destined for both the stage and screen. He began doing stand-up comedy at a few obscure jazz clubs, which eventually led to the famous New York City comedy club, The Comic Strip. The MC for the event? None other than Jerry Seinfeld himself! Seinfeld and Kasten struck up a quick friendship lasting over 40 years.

Undoubtedly, Kasten was all about performing and entertaining, managing to synergize a unique look that made him stand out from the rest of the comedic pack. Throughout the '80s and '90s, he'd take his routine to comedy clubs such as Catch a Rising Star, The Improv, The Comedy Cellar, and Caroline's. Soon, Kasten would come across the biggest stage of them all when he moved to Los Angeles.

There, his onscreen career would take off in earnest. For a time, if a sitcom or family drama existed, Kasten was likely involved in some capacity.

From Mad About You and 7th Heaven to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and My Wife and Kids. Consequently, Kasten made his mark with many memorable characters. In Seinfeld, he was Elaine's co-worker, Michael.

Ultimately, Kasten would dance between acting and stand-up. He'd perform in the Vegas show, The Rat Pack is Back, which ended up being immensely popular. Seinfeld would even pop in with fellow comedians to watch Kasten work, including Paul Reiser, Larry Miller, Mark Schiff, and others.

Impressively, he even managed to crack up an icon in Mel Brooks during an outtake reel for Mad About You.

Conclusively, Kasten was a legend on and off the screen. He'll be terribly missed by friends, family, and fans of sitcoms around the world.