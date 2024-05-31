Jerry Seinfeld Calling for a Comeback in 'Dominant Masculinity'

Jerry Seinfeld is trying to tell us that we aren't real men now.

In an interview with The Free Press, the comedian discusses the time period for his Netflix Pop-Tarts movie Unfrosted. He ponders the differences between the 1960s and today. He explains, "We have no sense of hierarchy, and as humans, we don't really feel comfortable like that. That is part of what I think, if you want to talk about nostalgia, that's part of what makes that moment attractive looking back. And the other thing is, as a man... can I say that? I've always wanted to be a real man. I never made it."

Additionally, he gives clarity as to what qualifies as a real man. "But I really thought when I was in that era, again, it was JFK, it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell. You can go all the way down (and say), 'That's a real man. I want to be like that someday,'" he continues.

This really strikes me as a 'don't shoot the messenger' type of scenario. In a vacuum, I'm inclined to agree that men should be comfortable in asserting themselves again. On the other hand, he's using this to prop up the 1960s, where beating women and being racist were pastimes. Moreover, this is coming from Jerry Seinfeld. I'm not sure he's the one you want to hear about 'real men.'

Seinfeld Also Talks About The Death of Comedy

The sitcom icon has been on a tear while on his press run. He recently went on a tirade about the 'extreme left and PC Crap' killing comedy as we know it. He complains about how jokes have to filter through a bunch of different voices to see if it's funny. By that point, it already loses its impact.

As valid as some of it may be, this is all rich stuff coming from the guy trying to sell me a comedy about Pop-Tarts. Ultimately, there's an uncomfortable truth no one wants to grapple with. Jokes aren't about the punchline anymore. It's all provocation. Movies like Superbad and Tropic Thunder aren't funny because of edginess. They're funny because writers thought about what they were saying. Older comedians like Seinfeld just want to rest on his laurels and spew out whatever. People will still buy it, even if it's lazy.