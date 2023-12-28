'AGT: Fantasy League': Simon Cowell Reveals Which Judge Caught His Ire With a Steal

Simon Cowell creation "America's Got Talent" ("AGT") evolves on with the Jan. 1 premiere of "AGT: Fantasy League." The four judges —Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B— will draft teams of 10 from a field of 40 acts previously featured on "AGT" and its many global spinoffs. Judges will mentor their talents, "The Voice"-style, in hopes of leading one of their charges to the $250,000 grand prize.

In another twist, the series' Golden Buzzer can now be used by judges to steal competitors from each other. In an interview with Parade, Cowell shared that the competitiveness between him and his colleagues has been no laughing matter.

"I didn't find it funny," he said. "I tell you why, because I really didn't think anybody would take my acts, but they did. I lost two acts. And I was absolutely gobsmacked, like, 'Why would you do that?' Even though that was part of the show, you've got to give the Golden Buzzer to your own act, but they stole my acts. So, I was really, really upset. I still am, actually."

The Parade article spoiled that Cowell will have one act stolen by Mel B and another by Mandel.

"I was more annoyed with Howie." Cowell said. "I've got him on my s—t list because I had Kodi Lee on my team and he was amazing. As I'm just about to say how amazing he was, I saw this awful hand come across. I literally was like, 'I can't believe you've just done that.' I was so upset. And so was Kodi, by the way. He didn't want to be on Howie's team. Genuinely. His mom Tina was upset, too."

Lee won "AGT's" 14th season back in 2019. His next single drops on New Year's Day.

