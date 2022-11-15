'Shucked': New Broadway Musical With Music by Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally Coming This Spring

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally are two of the most successful songwriters in country music, and now they are bringing their talents to Broadway with a brand new musical called Shucked. Opening in April 2022 at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City, the musical is described as "A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn," according to Deadline.

The show is being produced by Mike Bosner and Jason Owen with writing by Robert Horn and direction by Jack O'Brien. Additionally, the production features Sarah O'Gleby as choreographer and Jason Howland in charge of music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangement. The cast features a strong group of Broadway veterans, including John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley and Alex Newell. The show is is set to announce more cast members in the weeks ahead.

McAnally, Clark and Horn expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming musical comedy in a joint statement: "Shucked is a passion project. There was something about this idea, this style of humor and this music, that kept this little engine going. What will be on stage at the Nederlander is a story about how we all have the gift of heroism inside us, and about learning to open our hearts to those who are different than us so that growth can happen... and of course, about corn... because the basic thing that unity and acceptance need for survival, is a kernel of truth."

McAnally also shared a video of the moment an ad for Shucked officially appeared on the big screen at Times Square in NYC.

"Broadway Baby!!!! Y'all get ready to get SHUCKED this Spring!" he wrote alongside the post.

Clark also posted a clip of the special moment, writing, "I couldn't have brought these songs to life with anyone other than my creative partner-in-crime, @shanemcanally and, of course, our entire Shucked family."

Clark and MacAnally famously penned Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow" with the singer, and they've both gone on to become two of the most successful writers in country music with countless No. 1 hits, Grammy awards and nominations and many other accolades.

Previews for Shucked will begin on March 8 at the Nederlander Theater, and the show's official opening night is April 4.

