She Sheds Are a Woman’s Answer to the Man Cave

The she shed is a popular lifestyle trend that gives women a private oasis right in their backyard. It's essentially the woman's response to the man cave, a haven where women can go to escape and rejuvenate from their hectic everyday lifestyles.

The main purpose of a she shed is to create a peaceful atmosphere, soft colors and comfortable furniture to help set a tranquil mood -- a place to decompress and release stress.

No two she sheds are alike. Owners aim to design each one to fit in with its surroundings. Here are some unique examples from across the U.S.

The she shed can also serve as a trendy place for storage. For garden lovers, it's a great place to relax in between weeding and planting and when the day is done everything can be put back into one spot.

This video from Lowe's includes some helpful tips on preparing to build your very own she shed.

Be sure to check your local building codes and pick a level spot in your yard. For foundation, you can use a concrete slab or 4x4 posts on masonry blocks. Lowe's also offers tips on how to customize your she shed to make it the perfect backyard getaway.

The she shed is a quiet place for women to spend time focusing on themselves -- a necessity not used enough these days.

YouTube user The Daily DIYer gave a tour of her gorgeous she shed.

Whether you're updating an existing backyard shed or building a new one, a she shed is the perfect addition to your yard.

