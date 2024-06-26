Shanna Moakler Says She's "Sick" Of The "F–king Kardashians"

Shanna Moakler honestly just wants to be left alone. She's sick of being dragged into the media's attention (sorry) because of her ex-husband Travis Barker and those Kardashians.

Speaking with People, Moakler revealed that she hasn't been going through a good time in her personal life. For one, she lost both of her parents in a short time frame. Her mother Gail died in January 2023. Meanwhile, her father John passed away seven months later in October.

"I was in a very, very dark place — I stopped dieting — I stopped exercising — I just ate like s—-. I was so devastated. And I missed my f—-ing mom and dad," said Moakler, 49. She was dealing with a lot. "I was like, 'I'm going to f—-ing eat the pain away."

So the last thing she wanted to do is deal with cameras in her face. However, she had to deal with them thanks to Barker's marriage to Kourtney Kardashian. They're constantly hounding her by association, and it's something that she's frankly tired of. She doesn't want to be known in relation to them.

"Paparazzi were at my front door from the Kardashian media circus with Travis. It was on another level, and I didn't know how to deal," Moakler said. "I was sad. And I just missed my parents so much."

So she held it personally when it comes to the Kardashians.

Shanna Moakler Is Sick Of Kardashians

"I'm more than just the ex-wife of famous men. I was Miss USA at 19. I'm smart. Every part I've ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f—-ing ass off to get," she emphasizes. "I also don't have to like the f—-ing Kardashians, and I'm honestly sick of talking about them. As I stand here today, as a mature woman who's gone through all that... I do not give a f—- what anyone thinks of me anymore. I'm proud of who I am."