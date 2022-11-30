Shania Twain's New Version of 'Come on Over' Album Features Duets With Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas

Shania Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her hit 1997 album Come On Over by releasing a new, deluxe version of the groundbreaking project. Released in partnership with Apple Music's From Apple Music With Love series, the new version of the album includes three live duets with music superstars.

Come On Over (Special Edition) will include two separate live duets of "You're Still The One" -- one with Elton John and the other with Coldplay's Chris Martin -- as well as a collaboration with Nick Jonas on "Party for Two." The album also features a live video of Twain and Martin's performance. According to People, Twain recorded her duet with Martin when he joined her at her Let's Go! Residency in Las Vegas earlier this year, and the duet with John was recorded in Miami in 1999. The live duet with Jonas on "Party for Two" reportedly came from a performance at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., in 2017.

Come On Over was originally released on November 4, 1997, and featured a striking 12 singles, nine of which became No. 1 hits in the U.S. or elsewhere. The album's biggest hits were "You're Still The One," "From This Moment On," "That Don't Impress Me Much," and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman." The project continued the momentum of Twain's sophomore album, The Woman In Me, and catapulted her to worldwide success with its record-breaking hits.

"You're Still The One," specifically, is one of Twain's most romantic ballads, and it was released to radio in January 1998. It reached the No. 1 spot in May 1998, becoming Twain's sixth hit of her career. "Party for Two," on the other hand, wasn't released until 2004, her Greatest Hits album. The version of the song that was sent to country radio was a duet with then-rising star Billy Currington, and Twain also recorded a pop mix with Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath. This track was also a success for Twain, reaching its highest chart position of No. 2 in Canada and peaking at No. 7 on the U.S. Country charts.

Advertisement

The deluxe edition of Come On Over is available now, exclusively on Apple Music.

READ MORE: Shania Twain Has Been a Groundbreaking Fashion Icon Since Her First Hit Song

Related Videos