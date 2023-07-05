Shania Twain's not about to let a little stage fall get in her way.

It's safe to say that Shania Twain is a seasoned professional when it comes to entertaining, so she doesn't let a little stage fall get in her way. Although the singer is often poised and perfectly choreographed in her shows, a fan at a recent concert in Chicago captured a bit of a slip on Twain's part. While performing her 1997 hit "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)" at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Twain fell to the ground while walking from one side of the stage to another. It was clear the fall wasn't serious, as immediately after she slipped, she yelled out the lyrics of the song.

"Don't be stupid, Chicago! You know I love you," she said, while sitting on the stage.

She then rose to her feet while singing the next verse of the song. By the chorus, she was back in action and fully singing the song. The concertgoer who posted the video wrote that "she was fine" after the fall.

Twain is currently on her Queen of Me world tour, which kicked off in April. The tour takes its name from Twain's latest studio album, Queen of Me, but the country crossover legend also performs her beloved hits from the '90s and 2000s during her show.

Twain will tour in the U.S. and Canada through the end of July, after which she will set off on a European and U.K. leg in September. During this part of the tour, she will visit Glasgow, London, Manchester and Leeds in the U.K., as well as Dublin, Ireland. She then returns to the U.S. for one last leg to finish out 2023.

Twain reflected on her recent stint in her home country of Canada, saying the show had a "real hometown feel."

"Two weeks in Canada. These shows had a real hometown feel to them - all my friends and family were in the crowd and singing along to every word so loud!" she wrote alongside a carousel of photos from the shows. "Thank you for the memories... I can't wait to be back in October!!"