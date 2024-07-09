Shaboozey Reacts To His Country Hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" Landing at No. 1

Once again, country rules as king of the mountain in the music industry. Previously, we see Morgan Wallen and Post Malone hold a strong stock at the top of the charts with "I Had Some Help." Additionally, we see Beyoncé take over with "Texas Hold 'Em" or Luke Combs dominate with his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." Now, we have a new name in the ring with Shaboozey.

Recently, Shaboozey takes the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart from a myriad of challengers. Post Malone and Morgan Wallen scrap it out with Sabrina Carpenter for number one the last couple of weeks. Meanwhile, Shaboozey had been creeping up to dethrone them the whole time.

He reacts to the groundbreaking moment in his career in massive triumph and gratitude. He writes on X (formerly known as Twitter) in all caps, "WE DID IT YALL WE NO. 1 I LOVE Y'ALL HAPPY A BAR SONG DAY TAKE A DOUBLE SHOT OF WHISKEY 4 ME!"

Shaboozey Takes Over Number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart

Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" thrives in introducing new context to past glory. It interpolates the 2004 smash rap hit "Tipsy" by J-Kwon, a club jock anthem about throwing drinks back in the club. However, the trick Shaboozey tries is shrouding the original in flannel, Carhartt, and woodsy guitars and strings.

He discusses the tonal shift and his inspiration behind it in a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine. ""Everybody's heard 'Tipsy.' I think every single person. And everybody definitely goes to the bar. Going to the bar and then getting drunk, getting tipsy and then going to the club — it's doing the same thing," Shaboozey explains. "Music transcends like that. It's cool to see everyone knows that song and everyone knows this one, so there's a little bit of commonality there that people like drinking and partying."