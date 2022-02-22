Miranda Lambert is mourning the death of her guitarist of 20 years, Scotty Wray. Lambert shared the news on Saturday (Feb. 19), explaining that she met Wray in Texas when she was 17 years old.

"Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, band mates and road family members, Scotty Wray. We met in 2001 in Greenville Texas. I was 17 . That was the beginning of our journey together. We went through so much life together on and off the stage. We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together," Lambert wrote. "He was one of the most talented guitar players I've ever known and I'm so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world for over 20 years. He was the one I could count on. Always. No matter what. If he was there on my right side I felt like I could take on the world. Scotty Wray was family to me and I'll never sing a note without him because I know he is there with me. He always has been. I love you my sweet Bud Wray. Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar pickin' angel. Rest easy my love."

Wray is the older brother of country singer Collin Raye, who shared a tribute to his big brother on social media. Raye shared that his brother had been suffering from an illness and was in a care facility. The brothers collaborated on Collin Raye's 2020 album Scars.

"Though he had been suffering from an illness for some time, and was in a care facility, it was still sudden and shocking for me as I had spent hours with him, just the day before, and left him Thursday evening feeling like I'd see him again soon," Collin Raye wrote. "Scotty was a very loving, big hearted person, who was loyal to Family and Friends, even from many years back. His passing will leave a noticeable void in my life, and in the lives of many."

Collin Raye thanked friends and family for their prayers and condolences.

"I want to thank all the many Friends and our Family members, as well as our Music Industry Family, who have reached out in love, with their Prayers and Condolences," Raye wrote. "I know Scotty's sweet Daughter, Sara appreciates the love being shown to her Dad, as I know we all do."