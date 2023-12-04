Garth Brooks Surprises Scotty McCreery with Grand Ole Opry Cast Invite

While onstage Sunday night (Dec. 3) as the spotlight artist for one of the Grand Ole Opry's Opry Country Christmas shows, Scotty McCreery received an early holiday gift of a lifetime from Garth Brooks.

Brooks surprised the "American Idol" winner with a wrapped gift, explaining that it's a "Christmas present to the Grand Ole Opry." It was an elaborate invite for McCreery to join the show's cast.

"Holy cow. Yes, I would love to," McCreery replied. "I grew up listening to your records Garth and you're a part of what made me want to do this for a living and I didn't think that dream would become a reality, but it is because of all of y'all sitting in this house tonight. God bless y'all."

McCreery added that Opry membership was a lifelong goal before squatting down to touch the stage's hallowed circle.

McCreery's induction date will be set soon.

"We're thrilled to extend this much-anticipated invitation to our friend Scotty," shared Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers in a press release. "Whether he's on the Opry performing his hits, putting his spin on some old favorites during a performance on one of our Opry Country Classics shows, or offering a holiday set as he did tonight, Scotty consistently delivers and is always at home on the Opry stage. It'll be exciting to hear the words 'Scotty McCreery, you're a member of the Grand Ole Opry!' in the early days of 2024."

Additional Opry Country Christmas shows will air Dec. 7, Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 14, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. Future spotlight artists will include Trace Adkins, Chris Young, Lady A, Steven Curtis Chapman and Chris Janson. Larry Gatlin of the legendary Gatlin Brothers will host each broadcast.

The Opry recently added Sara Evans and Jon Pardi as cast members.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Photos of Her Sons as She Shares Her Family Christmas Tree