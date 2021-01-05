Scott Eastwood Auditions for His Dad Clint's Movies Like Everyone Else

Having Clint Eastwood for a dad might make you think that it would be an easy road following in his footsteps to Hollywood's A-list. But that was definitely not the case for his son Scott Eastwood. Born Scott Clinton Reeves, the up and coming actor and all of his half-siblings had to work hard to get to where they are today. But we definitely think it won't be long before Scott gets his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, despite the fact that his movie-star father still doesn't have one (by choice it seems).

Here's a bit more trivia about Scott Eastwood and what it's been like for him developing his career in Hollywood as the son of a legend.

1. Having an Oscar winner for a father didn't provide as easy an upbringing as you might assume

Scott's mother, Jacelyn Reeves was a flight attendant when Clint started having an affair with her. Despite their untraditional relationship that led to two children, the actor/director didn't sugar coat anything for his children. Scott explained to People that not only did he not loan him money for a car when he was in high school, but he punched him in the face after hearing that he had left his younger sister alone at a party. That's one way to provide discipline...

"It was very old-school, very old-school of him," Scott said. "He wasn't afraid."

2. He grew up in Hawaii

Technically he was born and raised in Carmel-by-the-Sea in California but moved to Hawaii with his mother when he was 10. Scott moved back for high school and then graduated college from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. After that, he started pursuing his acting career.

3. He was in a Taylor Swift music video

In case you Swifties recognize the handsome actor it's definitely from Taylor's music video from "Wildest Dreams" off her 1989 album. The video was shot in Africa, inspired by old Hollywood romances like Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

4. He's been in some high profile relationships

The actor has been linked to Jana Kramer, model Brittany Brousseau, and Nina Dobrev but apparently is currently single. There's still hope ladies!

5. He starred in a Nicholas Sparks film

It almost seems like a right of passage for Hollywood heartthrobs to appear in the emotional dramas of Nicholas Sparks. Scott starred in The Longest Ride opposite Britt Robertson where he played professional bull rider, Luke Collins. The film flashes between his love story with Sophia (Robertson) and the love story of Ira and Ruth, decades before. Typical Sparks, expect lots of tears with this one.

6. He has to audition for his dad's movies

Scott didn't just get to waltz onto the sets of Flags of Our Fathers, Gran Torino, Invictus, or Trouble with the Curve. He had to earn supporting roles in Clint's films just like every other actor. We definitely respect the work ethic that must have instilled in him as an actor at the beginning of his career.

7. He's been in numerous action films

Scott has appeared in countless action films ranging from the World War II drama Fury opposite Brad Pitt, to the DC Comics film Suicide Squad, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Oliver Stone's Snowden, and The Fate of the Furious. He even starred in the horror film Texas Chainsaw 3D. Scott's proving to be an incredibly versatile actor!