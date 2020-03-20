Sara Evans Announces New Album 'Copy That,' Featuring Old Crow Medicine Show + More

Country music star Sara Evans' new album Copy That, out May 15 on Evans' Born to Fly Records, celebrates the singer's musical influences and features guest appearances by Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Billboard paired its album announcement with the premiere of album cut "If I Can't Have You." The Bee Gees' Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb wrote the song, which was debuted by Yvonne Elliman on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

"I just love what it says," Evans told Billboard about the '70's disco smash. "It's got great lyrics. It's so dramatic: 'If I can't have you, I don't want anybody.' I've always loved it and something about that song just makes me think of my childhood. 'If I Can't Have You' has been probably the biggest surprise for me as to how it's maybe my favorite song on the record. After you hear it for the first time, you can't get it out of your head. It's so much fun."

The Old Crow Medicine Show collaboration finds Evans cutting one of Hank Williams' iconic songs, "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry."

"I started out singing bluegrass when I was a little girl. I'm so comfortable singing songs like that," she tells Billboard about a Williams tribute she likens to Patty Loveless' bluegrass material. "I'm comfortable singing everything, but that just makes me so happy. We called Old Crow Medicine Show, they were the band for that song, and it just sounds like you're literally stepping back to the 1950s."

Evans co-produced her forthcoming 13-song collection of covers with Jarrad K (Ruston Kelly, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls).

Evans will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her Born to Fly album in October. The "Suds in the Bucket" singer is also working on a memoir titled Born to Fly.

Copy That Track List

1. "If I Can't Have You" - (originally recorded by the Bee Gees)

2. "Don't Get Me Wrong" - (originally recorded by The Pretenders)

3. "Come On Eileen" - (originally recorded by Dexys Midnight Runners)

4. "Crazy Love" - (originally recorded by Poco)

5. "Whenever I Call You Friend" feat. Philip Sweet - (originally recorded by Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks)

6. "It's Too Late" - (originally recorded by Carole King)

7. "Monday Morning" - (originally recorded by Fleetwood Mac)

8. "All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye" - (originally recorded by John Mayer)

9. "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" feat. Old Crow Medicine Show - (originally recorded by Hank Williams)

10. "6th Avenue Heartache" - (originally recorded by the Wallflowers)

11. "My Sharona" - (originally recorded by the Knack)

12. "She's Got You" - (originally recorded by Patsy Cline)

13. "Hard To Say I'm Sorry" - (originally recorded by Chicago)

