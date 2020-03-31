Sara Evans Announces Fall Release of Her Autobiography, 'Born to Fly'

Country music star Sara Evans just shared the Sept. 8 release date of her memoir Born to Fly (via Howard Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster).

"I am so excited to release my memoir this year," says Evans in a press release. "With 2020 being the twentieth anniversary of my Born To Fly album release, which was such a pivotal project for me and my career on so many levels, this book really brings everything full circle. I am so proud of how it all came together and can't wait to share it with everyone."

Per press materials, Evans "will open up and share stories not only about her career and what it is like living in the spotlight, but about what inspires her and how her faith keeps her strong. Drawing on stories from her own life, she shares wisdom on topics ranging from motherhood and marriage to finding your purpose."

The book's namesake became the second of Evans' five No. 1 singles: "No Place That Far," "Born to Fly," "Suds In The Bucket, "A Real Fine Place To Start" and "A Little Bit Stronger."

News of Evan's book follows the announcement of the multi-platinum recording artist's next album, Copy That. The cover song collection arrives May 15 on Evans' own Born to Fly records. It features songs made famous by everyone from John Mayer and The Pretenders to legendary country stars Patsy Cline and Hank Williams.

Evans' autobiography will not be her first book. She also wrote Thomas Nelson Publisher's three-part A Songbird Novel Series with Rachel Hauck: The Sweet By and By (2009), Softly and Tenderly (2010) and Love Lifted Me (2012). The trilogy told the love story of Max and Jade Benson.

