Hank Williams Jr's Son Sam Williams Claims Father Placed Him In Conservatorship: 'I Want Out'

Sam Williams, son of Hank Williams Jr, has revealed that he is in a conservatorship. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter claims he was put there "abruptly" by his father, half-sister Holly Williams and a lawyer in 2020.

Williams posted a silent video where he showed a series of handwritten signs that revealed his current predicament. The YouTube video has since been deleted but you can still watch it on TMZ. The signs read that Williams was put under the conservatorship 55 days after his beloved sister Katie Williams-Dunning tragically died in a car accident. TMZ discovered through court documents that Hank Williams Jr did file an emergency conservatorship for Sam in August 2020, but was not able to confirm the current status.

The clip's caption said, "I've been quiet a long time now. I want out of this, and I don't mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to 'protect me.' Well, I need protection from them."

He added: "I have worked my broken heart to quits since my dear Katie left for Home. I do not deserve this. This is a scary step but I don't see what else to do here. I am ashamed of my family and embarrassed. I am beyond done. I have my spirit back. Get. Me. Out. Please."

In a series of tweets on Feb. 5, Williams thanked his fans for their support but said he would never compare his situation to that of Britney Spears and had no interest in starting a campaign for freedom. He also revealed in Twitter comments that this is apparently his second conservatorship.

"Hi y'all- I'm seeing a lot of supportive tweets and I appreciate it so much but I want to make clear that I do not want to start some sort of campaign," Williams wrote. "I was in an uncomfortable position and made a decision to speak. Desperate times can call for desperate measures and I felt called to talk about it. Everyone has a different story and a different narrative quite frankly. I am doing well and just want out of an unfair situation. I love all of my family very much. Tysm for your support and please don't let it distract you from my music."

Williams released his acclaimed debut album Glasshouse Children in August 2021 which features Nashville greats Dolly Parton and Keith Urban. Over the past year, Williams has been seen publicly with his famous father multiple times including on the red carpet for the Country Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 event, in which Hank Jr was being inducted.

