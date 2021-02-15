California's Cozy 'Mushroom Dome Cabin' is Perfect for Stargazing

This tiny and cozy retreat in the woods of the West Coast is one of Airbnb's most popular rental properties. It's so popular, in fact, that to stay there in the summer months will require a reservation five to six months in advance.

The home, nicknamed the "Mushroom Dome Cabin" for its geodesic design, is nestled in the woods of northern California. Guests get to snooze under the dome in a sleeping loft, which is home to a double bed and flat screen TV. It's not likely that guests will need the TV for entertainment, however, because the dome ceiling has a great view of the outdoors.

The dome windows are also great for nighttime stargazing.

On the main floor of the cabin is a kitchenette and a couch. Guests can get to and from the loft via a ladder.

In the kitchen, guests have access to a small fridge, microwave, toaster oven, hot plate, popcorn popper, salad spinner and more.

There is also a small bathroom on the main floor.

The cabin sits on 10 acres of land (but is only a seven-minute drive to the ocean!). Lucky for visitors, the cabin has great deck that is perfect for drinking morning coffee or an afternoon bbq.

During the day, birdwatching is popular (the property is home to anywhere from 250-300 hummingbirds year-round). Guests can even visit a "Hummingbird Airport," which attracts local hummingbirds with up to 80 ounces of syrup a day.

The "Hummingbird Airport" has a great view of the woods.

Guests are welcome to wander around the property, which is also home to chickens, goats, dogs and more.

This semi-rustic hot spot costs $115 a night for two people (add $10/night for each additional person) with a security deposit of $100. Check out the full listing here.