Rooted in Country: The Wilder Blue on The Eagles' 'Seven Bridges Road'

Texas-based five piece band The Wilder Blue have always been drawn to lush harmonies, as showcased on their stirring "Wave Dancer." Though there's no shortage of inspiration in the classic country and '70s rock that helped shape the band's sound, the Wilder Blue points to one of the most iconic five-part harmony arrangements of all time: The Eagles' gorgeous "Seven Bridges Road."

"['Seven Bridges Road'] seems like an obvious choice but hey, iconic music has its influence and it deserves credit! Our goal from the beginning was to have a group where everyone played and sang harmonies, and one of the most fun things we do as a band is to break out into those five-part vocal-only intros," the band tells Wide Open Country. "The Eagles aren't the only ones who did it, but they are certainly one of the best and no matter what 'The Dude' thinks, the Wilder Blue are fans of the Eagles!"

The Wilder Blue, who've earned praise from Luke Combs and Jess Carson of Midland, is made up of lead vocalist Zane Williams, Paul Eason on lead guitar, Lyndon Hughes on drums, Sean Rodriguez on bass and multi-instrumentalist Andy Rogers. The band's self-titled album (released on March 25) was recorded at Echo Lab Studios in Denton, Texas over the course of several months, with engineer Matt Pence (Paul Cauthen, Shakey Graves).

