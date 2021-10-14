Rooted in Country: Jon Wolfe on Garth Brooks' Life-Changing 'The Dance'

Texas-based country singer Jon Wolfe recently released his seventh studio album, Dos Corazones, a 17-track album largely written in the Chihuahuan desert. The record, featuring lead single "Tequila Sundown" and the tragic love saga"Two Hearts In Terlingua," draws inspiration from Wolfe's western roots and served as a personal journal for Wolfe during the pandemic.

The Oklahoma-raised Wolfe credits a fellow Sooner State musician, Garth Brooks, with setting him on his path to becoming a country singer.

"I grew up in Oklahoma, and at the time, Garth Brooks was the biggest country superstar out there," Wolfe tells Wide Open Country. "All of his songs made an impact on me, but watching Garth sing 'The Dance' at Driller Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the mid-90s totally changed my life forever. The way that song affected me emotionally became the catalyst to chase my dream of becoming a country singer."

"The Dance" was written by Tony Arata and released as the final single from Brooks' 1990 self-titled album.

Dos Corazones is available for purchase here.

Wolfe is currently on tour across Texas and Oklahoma. The singer-songwriter recently launched his own tequila brand, Juan Lobo.

