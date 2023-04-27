Rooted in Country: John Morgan on Dierks Bentley's 'Every Mile a Memory'

Raised deep in the heart of North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains, country singer-songwriter John Morgan's childhood was steeped in the tradition of high lonesome bluegrass ballads and stone cold country weepers. So it only makes sense that he'd go on to create his own brand of what he calls "sad boy country," including "Coldest Beer in Town," "Right in the Middle" and "Good With Goodbye."

But when it comes to formative songs that made him want to tell his own stories, Morgan, who co-wrote Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's smash hit "If I Didn't Love You," can point directly to fellow bluegrass devotee Dierks Bentley and his song "Every Mile a Memory," from Bentley's 2006 album Long Trip Alone.

"The reason that I love that song so much is Long Trip Alone is the first album I ever bought that was a physical CD...that was one of the first country records that I owned. I wore that thing out and I know every song on that record," Morgan tells Wide Open Country.

Morgan, who recently released the blue collar anthem "Sorry Not Sorry," is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on May 19.

The Sylva, N.C. native is signed to Jason Aldean's Night Train Records, his imprint with BBR Music Group.